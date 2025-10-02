Clapper Launches Tus Raíces Campaign For Hispanic Heritage Month

EINPresswire/ -- Clapper, the community-first social media app, announced the launch of Tus Raíces, a month-long campaign in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

From September 15 through October 15, the Tus Raíces (‘Your Roots’) campaign invites Clapper’s Hispanic and Latinx creators, as well as the entire community, to celebrate their cultural roots, heritage, and experiences.

“We felt it was really important to create a campaign to show our appreciation to these communities,” said Edison Chen, CEO of Clapper.

Campaign Highlights

● Video Challenges & Hashtags: Creators can join three interactive challenges, from sharing their roots with Comparte Tus Raíces, to highlighting cultural traditions with #TusRaices, to celebrating their favorite communities through #NuestrosGrupos. Selected group chats will win Clapper’s mystery boxes throughout the campaign.

● Cafecito con Clapper Livestreams: Every Thursday at 3pm CST, Clapper will host themed livestreams featuring partnered creators. Events range from Latin dance lessons and food spotlights, to exploring regional slang and ending the month with a celebratory toast.

● Special In-App Features: Users can claim a limited-edition Tus Raíces profile badge, making it easier than ever to find and connect with their community on Clapper. They can also send exclusive Hispanic Heritage Month gifts to support their favorite creators.

● Community Celebration: Clapper has partnered with creators across Latin America, the U.S., and beyond to showcase how heritage and creativity come together on the app.

A Growing Global Community

Clapper continues to grow as a destination for authentic, unfiltered content. Today, over half of Clapper users are Spanish speakers, reflecting the platform’s unique role as a space for Hispanic voices worldwide.

Earlier this year, Clapper saw skyrocketing growth, surging to #3 on the App Store as TikTok users sought alternatives, adding more than 2 million new users in a single week.

Clapper is already available in more than 80 countries, including Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, the U.S., and many more across Europe, Latin America, and beyond. They are working to expand into even more regions so creators everywhere can share their roots and connect.

“The Tus Raíces campaign has given me the opportunity to connect with more creators on the platform and learn about their customs, their gastronomy, and their traditions,” said partnered creator @Ashmarliving.

“It has been a very meaningful experience, as it brings us closer together and unites us as a community.”

About Clapper

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Clapper is a short-form video and livestream platform for creators 17+. Built around community and authenticity, Clapper’s ad-free platform gives everyday creators the tools to share, connect, and earn, without the pressure of selective algorithms or overproduced trends.

Join the Celebration

Users can participate in the Tus Raíces campaign until October 15 on Clapper.