Legrand Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Avtron Power Solutions, A Global Provider Of Load Banks & Power Quality Solutions
Avtron will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Legrand's Electrical Wiring Systems Division, led by Ravi Ramanathan. David Cox, Avtron's current CEO, will continue to oversee the business, reporting to Ravi.
“Avtron Power Solutions' 75-year history of leadership, innovation, and commitment to customer service and satisfaction align with our cultural and customer-centric values,” said Brian DiBella, President and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America.“Avtron has a well-established, successful model for growth, which was developed and driven by an experienced leadership team. Once the deal is closed, we look forward to welcoming Avtron's employees around the globe to our Legrand community.”
“Legrand has a long tradition of success in acquiring robust companies like ours for the purpose of investing in and accelerating their growth. By joining forces with Legrand, we are advancing our leadership position in management infrastructure and propelling our Avtron technology and solutions to further support existing and new market opportunities,” said Cox.
About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
Media Contact:
Glen Gracia
339.499.8680
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference To Feature 150+ Global FX And Fintech Leaders
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment