403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Servicemaster Restoration By Simons Releases 2025 Fire Damage Recovery Guide For Homeowners
EINPresswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, an Inc. 5000 honoree and award-winning restoration firm based in Chicago, has released Fire Damage Restoration: The Ultimate Homeowner’s Recovery Guide (2025 Edition), now available free to the public.
The comprehensive resource, authored by Sam Simon, an IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer, gives homeowners a clear roadmap for what to do after a house fire — from the first 24 hours to insurance claims, cleanup costs, and long-term health risks.
“When the flames are out, the hardest part begins,” said Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer at ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “This guide was written to take the confusion out of recovery and give families practical, step-by-step answers when they need it most.”
The 2025 edition covers:
What to do in the first 24 hours after a fire
Which items can be saved vs. must be discarded
How long fire restoration really takes
What insurance policies typically cover — and what they don’t
DIY smoke cleanup risks vs. professional restoration methods
Cost ranges for smoke cleanup, single-room fires, and full structural rebuilds
The guide also addresses hidden health dangers from smoke and soot, citing CDC and EPA data, and explains how HVAC contamination can continue spreading toxins long after the fire is out.
As part of the release, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons emphasizes its 40+ years of Chicagoland expertise, national ServiceMaster brand legacy dating back to 1929, and its credentials as both an IICRC Certified Firm and a proud member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA).
The full 2025 guide is available at:
Fire Damage Restoration: The Ultimate Homeowner’s Recovery Guide
About ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is a Chicago-based disaster restoration company serving the city, North Shore, Lake County, Oak Park, River Forest, and DuPage County. A 2025 Inc. 5000 Honoree, the firm provides expert fire damage restoration, water damage mitigation, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning. Co-owned by CEO Nasutsa Mabwa and COO Sam Simon, the company has been recognized with the BBB Torch Award, Stevie® Award, Chicago Star Award, and more.
Contact Information
Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
Phone: (773) 376-1110
Email: ...
Website:
The comprehensive resource, authored by Sam Simon, an IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer, gives homeowners a clear roadmap for what to do after a house fire — from the first 24 hours to insurance claims, cleanup costs, and long-term health risks.
“When the flames are out, the hardest part begins,” said Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer at ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “This guide was written to take the confusion out of recovery and give families practical, step-by-step answers when they need it most.”
The 2025 edition covers:
What to do in the first 24 hours after a fire
Which items can be saved vs. must be discarded
How long fire restoration really takes
What insurance policies typically cover — and what they don’t
DIY smoke cleanup risks vs. professional restoration methods
Cost ranges for smoke cleanup, single-room fires, and full structural rebuilds
The guide also addresses hidden health dangers from smoke and soot, citing CDC and EPA data, and explains how HVAC contamination can continue spreading toxins long after the fire is out.
As part of the release, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons emphasizes its 40+ years of Chicagoland expertise, national ServiceMaster brand legacy dating back to 1929, and its credentials as both an IICRC Certified Firm and a proud member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA).
The full 2025 guide is available at:
Fire Damage Restoration: The Ultimate Homeowner’s Recovery Guide
About ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is a Chicago-based disaster restoration company serving the city, North Shore, Lake County, Oak Park, River Forest, and DuPage County. A 2025 Inc. 5000 Honoree, the firm provides expert fire damage restoration, water damage mitigation, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning. Co-owned by CEO Nasutsa Mabwa and COO Sam Simon, the company has been recognized with the BBB Torch Award, Stevie® Award, Chicago Star Award, and more.
Contact Information
Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
Phone: (773) 376-1110
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment