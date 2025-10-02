403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tunisa: Arab Security Conference Calls For Enhancing Awareness On Cybercrimes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab Interior Ministers Council called on Thursday for enhancing awareness on cybercrimes to protect citizens from falling victim to them, during the second conference for combating cybercrimes, held at its headquarters.
The Council stated that in cooperation with the United Nations Regional Centre for combating cybercrime, it will organize an annual week to raise awareness about cybercrimes and ways to prevent them.
It also discussed ways to prevent crimes committed using AI, as well as prepared a strategy to address the misuse of AI and its risks.
Kuwait chaired the conference represented by Assistant Director of Cybercrimes Colonel Hamad Al-Hamoud, in the presence of representatives from Arab Interior Ministries, as well as several other organizations. (end)
sbm
The Council stated that in cooperation with the United Nations Regional Centre for combating cybercrime, it will organize an annual week to raise awareness about cybercrimes and ways to prevent them.
It also discussed ways to prevent crimes committed using AI, as well as prepared a strategy to address the misuse of AI and its risks.
Kuwait chaired the conference represented by Assistant Director of Cybercrimes Colonel Hamad Al-Hamoud, in the presence of representatives from Arab Interior Ministries, as well as several other organizations. (end)
sbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment