Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tunisa: Arab Security Conference Calls For Enhancing Awareness On Cybercrimes


2025-10-02 10:05:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab Interior Ministers Council called on Thursday for enhancing awareness on cybercrimes to protect citizens from falling victim to them, during the second conference for combating cybercrimes, held at its headquarters.
The Council stated that in cooperation with the United Nations Regional Centre for combating cybercrime, it will organize an annual week to raise awareness about cybercrimes and ways to prevent them.
It also discussed ways to prevent crimes committed using AI, as well as prepared a strategy to address the misuse of AI and its risks.
Kuwait chaired the conference represented by Assistant Director of Cybercrimes Colonel Hamad Al-Hamoud, in the presence of representatives from Arab Interior Ministries, as well as several other organizations. (end)
