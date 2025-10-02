Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poland launches training center for Ukrainian troops

Poland launches training center for Ukrainian troops


2025-10-02 09:57:21
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a Norwegian-run center for training Ukrainian troops was inaugurated in southeastern Poland.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on X that Camp Jomsborg, which is a facility built by Norway’s Brigade Nord engineers in Lipa that can host up to 1,200 troops, will focus on “developing drone capabilities.”

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that NATO would also gain from the combat experience Ukraine has acquired.

He stated that “this is not a one-way street. An important element is that we will draw on Ukrainian experience. Right next to us is a drone launch strip.”

Since the 2022 war with Russia began, Poland has been vital as a logistical and training center for Western military support to Ukraine.

Also on Wednesday, EU presidents approved the establishment of a “drone wall” along the bloc’s eastern border. This decision came after allegations made by Poland last month that Russian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) had entered its airspace.

MENAFN02102025000045017640ID1110142494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search