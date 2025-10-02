403
Poland launches training center for Ukrainian troops
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a Norwegian-run center for training Ukrainian troops was inaugurated in southeastern Poland.
Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on X that Camp Jomsborg, which is a facility built by Norway’s Brigade Nord engineers in Lipa that can host up to 1,200 troops, will focus on “developing drone capabilities.”
Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that NATO would also gain from the combat experience Ukraine has acquired.
He stated that “this is not a one-way street. An important element is that we will draw on Ukrainian experience. Right next to us is a drone launch strip.”
Since the 2022 war with Russia began, Poland has been vital as a logistical and training center for Western military support to Ukraine.
Also on Wednesday, EU presidents approved the establishment of a “drone wall” along the bloc’s eastern border. This decision came after allegations made by Poland last month that Russian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) had entered its airspace.
