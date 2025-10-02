Volt Carbon Technologies Receives Notice Of Allowance For Second U.S. Patent On Air Classifier Technology, Reports Graphene Achievement, And Announces Stock Option Grant

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce significant updates relating to its intellectual property, graphene development program, and stock option grants.







Notice of Allowance for Second U.S. Patent

The United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 18/782,462. This application is a continuation of the Company's previously issued U.S. Patent No. 12,172,192, in which additional aspects of the inventions were pursued in a continuation application to secure broader protection of the Company's proprietary air classifier technology. A Notice of Allowance means that the patent examiner has reviewed the patent application and determined it meets the requirements for patentability.

To complete the process, Volt Carbon must pay the required issue fee, after which the USPTO will assign a U.S. patent number and issue date. The Company views this continuation as expanding the scope of its air classifier protection for graphite processing and advanced material applications.

Graphene Oxide Production and Strength Testing

Volt Carbon has successfully produced reduced graphene oxide (rGO) from Berkwood flake graphite that was previously processed using the Company's proprietary air classifier and stored at its Guelph plant. That material was used to produce five-layer rGO sheets measuring up to ~16.5 microns wide, as confirmed through Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) imaging (Figure 1). The Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Waterloo independently verified the sheets as five-layer rGO, which were then incorporated into an epoxy matrix, the standard resin in aerospace carbon fiber composites, and fabricated into test coupons. Mechanical testing demonstrated a 40-60% improvement in mechanical properties compared to virgin epoxy. This strong performance is attributed to the large sheet dimensions of the five-layer rGO and is considered at the high end of improvements reported in scientific literature for graphene-reinforced epoxy systems.

These results highlight the potential for Volt Carbon's rGO to reinforce epoxy resins used in carbon fiber composites, addressing a key limitation of aerospace CFRPs such as brittleness and interlaminar cracking. By strengthening the matrix phase, Volt Carbon's material could enable lighter, tougher composite structures that extend aircraft range, improve fuel efficiency, and support next-generation aerospace design. These findings also position Volt Carbon to pursue partnerships in aerospace composites and advanced materials markets.







Figure 1, TEM Imaging of reduced Graphene Oxide Performed at University of Waterloo (spots in background are substrate)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Stock Option Grant

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, Volt Carbon has granted an aggregate of 6,500,000 stock options to certain officers, employees, and contractors of the Company. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of five (5) years , will vest immediately upon grant , and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"The allowance for the second patent further reinforces our air classifier technology platform," said V-Bond Lee, CEO, President and Chairman of Volt Carbon Technologies. "It broadens our protection and supports our strategy to scale and commercialize our graphite separation technology, while our graphene advancements highlight the wide-ranging applications of our purified graphite in batteries, composites, and advanced materials. The granting of stock options is a way to recognize and reward the dedication of our team employees, contractors, directors, and officers, whose efforts continue to drive Volt Carbon forward."

