Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Mild Weather Conditions For Weekend
Doha, Qatar: Mild weather conditions are forecasted during this weekend, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
However, the Department issued a warning on strong winds and high seas offshore for today, October 2. The wind will be in the northwesterly direction at 8-18KT gusting to 25KT during daytime, and will decrease to less than 8KT by night.Read Also
-
Ticket sales for FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 to go live today
Health Ministry confirms Uranus Star bottled water not sold in local markets
Weather conditions on Friday will be relatively hot during daytime, becomes mild and humid at night. Meanwhile, it will be hazy to misty on Saturday, with relatively hot weather during daytime and mild at night.
Wind direction on both days will be in northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15KT, gusting til 20KT during daytime on Saturday.
Sea heights will also range from 2-4ft, rising to 6ft at places on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment