Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Mild Weather Conditions For Weekend

Doha, Qatar: Mild weather conditions are forecasted during this weekend, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

However, the Department issued a warning on strong winds and high seas offshore for today, October 2. The wind will be in the northwesterly direction at 8-18KT gusting to 25KT during daytime, and will decrease to less than 8KT by night.



Weather conditions on Friday will be relatively hot during daytime, becomes mild and humid at night. Meanwhile, it will be hazy to misty on Saturday, with relatively hot weather during daytime and mild at night.

Wind direction on both days will be in northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15KT, gusting til 20KT during daytime on Saturday.

Sea heights will also range from 2-4ft, rising to 6ft at places on Saturday.