Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Mild Weather Conditions For Weekend

Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Mild Weather Conditions For Weekend


2025-10-02 07:12:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Mild weather conditions are forecasted during this weekend, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

However, the Department issued a warning on strong winds and high seas offshore for today, October 2. The wind will be in the northwesterly direction at 8-18KT gusting to 25KT during daytime, and will decrease to less than 8KT by night.

Read Also
  • Ticket sales for FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 to go live today
  • Health Ministry confirms Uranus Star bottled water not sold in local markets

Weather conditions on Friday will be relatively hot during daytime, becomes mild and humid at night. Meanwhile, it will be hazy to misty on Saturday, with relatively hot weather during daytime and mild at night.

Wind direction on both days will be in northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15KT, gusting til 20KT during daytime on Saturday.

Sea heights will also range from 2-4ft, rising to 6ft at places on Saturday.

MENAFN02102025000063011010ID1110141491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search