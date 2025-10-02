Cisco Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Webex Contact Center Solutions And Industry Integrations



New Webex AI Quality Management uniquely empowers supervisors with actionable insights and real-time coaching with visibility across both AI and human agents.

Webex AI Agent and Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center deployments help organizations drive faster resolutions, higher productivity and improved service quality globally. Expanded integrations with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Epic unify data and workflows for seamless customer journeys.

- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced enhancements to the Webex Customer Experience portfolio, including a new AI-powered tool for supervisors launching in early 2026 to unify quality management across the contact center. Cisco also unveiled AI customer momentum, deep industry integrations for seamless and secure experiences, and planned Webex ecosystem expansions in India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As demand for AI grows, organizations face challenges from legacy systems and fragmented workflows. With Cisco's cloud architecture and advanced AI, businesses can transform contact centers into streamlined, AI-powered platforms that enhance customer interactions. The new and modern Momentum design system in Webex Contact Center, available now, empowers agents and supervisors with efficiency and focus to deliver the best experiences for their customers.

“The reality is simple: you win or lose customers every day based on the experiences you deliver,” said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco.“AI is how you deliver those experiences at scale, and Webex Contact Center brings together AI and human agents to make it easier than ever to deliver consistent quality with speed.”

Cisco is redefining contact center quality management by unifying coaching and improvement for both AI agents and human agents. The new Webex AI Quality Management (QM) lets supervisors view, assess, and coach their entire workforce through a single, integrated platform. Unlike traditional siloed solutions, Cisco offers a unified view to help leaders quickly identify successes, help de-risk AI adoption, and drive continuous improvement. Supervisors benefit from AI-assisted scoring, real-time insights, personalized coaching for human agents, as well as actionable recommendations and performance optimization for AI agents-all natively in Webex Contact Center. By focusing beyond compliance metrics, Cisco is setting a new standard for customer experience and brand reputation. Webex AI QM is planned to be generally available in Q1 2026.



Faster, autonomous resolutions: Webex AI Agent for Contact Center enables customers to resolve questions and fulfill their intent through both autonomous and guided self-service-accessing tools, systems, and experts as needed. All of this is managed in the AI Agent Studio, the central hub for easily building, managing, and optimizing AI Agents. Starting in Q1 2026, new support for multi-agent collaboration using industry-standard protocols like agent-to-agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) will let Webex AI Agents interact with third-party agents and connect to a wide range of applications and data sources. As the AI ecosystem grows, Webex helps keep connections secure and verified, so enterprises stay in control and customer experiences remain reliable. Smarter agent assistance: Cisco AI Assistant in Contact Center, which became generally available for customers in early 2025, has more new features coming this year including suggested responses, real-time transcription, mid-call and wrap-up summaries. It boosts efficiency while allowing human agents to focus on the conversation as AI seamlessly manages routine processes.

Webex is helping organizations scale the capacity of their human agents to provide improved, faster and more personalized service to customers with the deployment of Webex AI Agent and the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center. Now generally available for cloud and on-premises customers, with coming beta support for 50+ languages in Q4 2025, businesses benefit from:

As highlighted below, these capabilities are already improving customer satisfaction, agent productivity, and operational efficiency.

“CarShield's Pre-Call Screening AI Agent now contains 66% of calls without human intervention. Real-time AI claims processing has also eliminated traditional 24-48 hour delays, delivering a 90% reduction in onboarding time for powertrain claims and ensuring instant resolutions.” -

“With Webex at the center of our CX journey. Through strong collaboration across departments, Webex Contact Center has become a truly transformative platform-helping us modernize customer interactions, integrate AI and automation, and deliver a more seamless service experience. Together, we've been able to enhance efficiency while ensuring every customer continues to receive the care, attention, and responsiveness they deserve.” -

“It [Topic Analytics] lets us analyze call groupings to understand what customers are calling about and how agents handle those calls. For example, we found that around 20% of our general questions are about loans and need to be transferred [to another department].” -



Webex Contact Center for Salesforce: As part of Salesforce's Bring Your Own Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) program, the new deeper integration enables businesses to orchestrate customer experiences using Webex and Salesforce CRM data. Now, every interaction can be managed directly inside Salesforce, through Service Cloud Voice and Bring your Own Channel, and powered by Webex AI and Agentforce. Currently in early access, with general availability planned for Q1 2026.

Integration with Amazon Lex: Powered by the same technology as Alexa, Amazon Lex enables businesses to build conversational AI interfaces that let users interact naturally by voice or chat. By integrating Amazon Lex with Webex Contact Center and Contact Center Enterprise, customers using AWS have the flexibility to build Amazon Lex virtual agents with AI receptionist capabilities to deflect or route inbound calls, improve caller intent recognition, and accelerate resolution of live interactions with an agent. Available now. Epic Systems: Integration with Epic's electronic health record (EHR) software enhances the ability of care providers and contact center agents to offer tailored and compassionate support within Epic. Available now.

Webex continues to invest in strategic partnerships and integrations to create a connected, end-to-end customer journey:



Planned for Q2 2026, Cisco will expand Webex Calling with dedicated data centers in Mumbai and Chennai and will launch Webex Contact Center services in India. Looking ahead, Cisco will further extend the reach of Webex Contact Center to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Cisco is expanding the Webex ecosystem by launching Webex Contact Center and Webex Calling in new markets. Locally hosted solutions offer advanced AI, seamless integration, and enhanced compliance-improving call quality, reducing latency, and ensuring secure, reliable experiences for Indian and multinational organizations.

