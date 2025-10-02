403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cisco Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Webex Contact Center Solutions And Industry Integrations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) News Summary
-
New Webex AI Quality Management uniquely empowers supervisors with actionable insights and real-time coaching with visibility across both AI and human agents.
Webex AI Agent and Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center deployments help organizations drive faster resolutions, higher productivity and improved service quality globally.
Expanded integrations with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Epic unify data and workflows for seamless customer journeys.
-
Faster, autonomous resolutions: Webex AI Agent for Contact Center enables customers to resolve questions and fulfill their intent through both autonomous and guided self-service-accessing tools, systems, and experts as needed. All of this is managed in the AI Agent Studio, the central hub for easily building, managing, and optimizing AI Agents. Starting in Q1 2026, new support for multi-agent collaboration using industry-standard protocols like agent-to-agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) will let Webex AI Agents interact with third-party agents and connect to a wide range of applications and data sources. As the AI ecosystem grows, Webex helps keep connections secure and verified, so enterprises stay in control and customer experiences remain reliable.
Smarter agent assistance: Cisco AI Assistant in Contact Center, which became generally available for customers in early 2025, has more new features coming this year including suggested responses, real-time transcription, mid-call and wrap-up summaries. It boosts efficiency while allowing human agents to focus on the conversation as AI seamlessly manages routine processes.
-
Webex Contact Center for Salesforce: As part of Salesforce's Bring Your Own Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) program, the new deeper integration enables businesses to orchestrate customer experiences using Webex and Salesforce CRM data. Now, every interaction can be managed directly inside Salesforce, through Service Cloud Voice and Bring your Own Channel, and powered by Webex AI and Agentforce. Currently in early access, with general availability planned for Q1 2026.
Integration with Amazon Lex: Powered by the same technology as Alexa, Amazon Lex enables businesses to build conversational AI interfaces that let users interact naturally by voice or chat. By integrating Amazon Lex with Webex Contact Center and Contact Center Enterprise, customers using AWS have the flexibility to build Amazon Lex virtual agents with AI receptionist capabilities to deflect or route inbound calls, improve caller intent recognition, and accelerate resolution of live interactions with an agent. Available now.
Epic Systems: Integration with Epic's electronic health record (EHR) software enhances the ability of care providers and contact center agents to offer tailored and compassionate support within Epic. Available now.
-
Planned for Q2 2026, Cisco will expand Webex Calling with dedicated data centers in Mumbai and Chennai and will launch Webex Contact Center services in India.
Looking ahead, Cisco will further extend the reach of Webex Contact Center to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment