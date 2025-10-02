403
S. Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha Becomes First Female Ambassador to U.S.
(MENAFN) South Korea has officially appointed former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha as its ambassador to the United States, marking a historic first for Seoul’s diplomatic representation in Washington, the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.
Kang, who held the country’s top diplomatic post from 2017 to 2021 under then-President Moon Jae-in, is the first envoy to the US under the new Lee Jae Myung administration, according to a Seoul-based news outlet.
Her appointment breaks new ground as South Korea’s first female ambassador to the US, following her trailblazing tenure as the nation’s first female foreign minister. Kang notably led South Korea’s diplomatic efforts during the 2018-19 North Korea-US summit talks under President Donald Trump’s first term.
In her new role, Kang will be central to managing Trump’s anticipated visit to South Korea for the APEC summit scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, including high-stakes summit discussions with President Lee.
As Seoul’s lead diplomat in Washington, she faces pressing challenges such as navigating US tariff negotiations and addressing Washington’s drive to modernize the bilateral alliance.
Earlier this year in July, the two countries tentatively agreed on a deal reducing US tariffs on South Korean imports from 25% to 15% in return for Seoul’s commitment to invest $350 billion in the US. However, the details of the investment fund remain unresolved, and without a final agreement, South Korean goods could face reinstated tariffs of 25%.
Kang brings extensive experience from her work at the United Nations, with a focus on human rights. Her credentials include serving as deputy high commissioner for human rights in 2007 and deputy emergency relief coordinator for humanitarian affairs in 2013.
Her appointment signals a pivotal moment in South Korea-US relations amid evolving geopolitical and economic dynamics.
