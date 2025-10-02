Green Building Materials And Technologies Market Report 2026, With Profiles 172 Leading Companies Driving Green Building Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The green building materials and technologies market is transforming the construction industry with sustainable innovation and urgent climate initiatives. Projected to reach $190 billion by 2036, this sector integrates eco-friendly products, cutting-edge technologies, and services focused on reducing environmental impact while enhancing building performance and occupant wellbeing. Key components include low-carbon concrete and advanced insulation technologies, such as aerogels, which improve thermal efficiency. Smart building technologies and energy systems integration are pivotal, harnessing AI and IoT to optimize energy use. The report offers in-depth analyses of market trends, revenue projections, and competitive landscapes.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Green Building Materials and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global green building materials and technologies market represents one of the construction industry's most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors, driven by urgent climate imperatives and technological innovation.

With revenues projected to reach $190 billion by 2036 for sustainable construction materials alone, this market encompasses a comprehensive ecosystem of products, services, and technologies designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing building performance and occupant wellbeing.

The market's foundation rests on sustainable construction materials, where traditional wood products dominate. Emerging bio-based materials are experiencing explosive growth as these materials offer superior performance characteristics while sequestering carbon and reducing embodied energy compared to conventional alternatives.

Low-carbon concrete technologies represent perhaps the most critical segment, addressing the fact that conventional Portland cement manufacturing accounts for approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions. Advanced approaches including supplementary cementitious materials, carbon capture and utilization technologies, and alternative binder systems are transforming this foundational building material.

Advanced insulation technologies, particularly aerogels and phase-change materials, are redefining thermal performance standards. These materials achieve superior insulation properties in minimal thickness, enabling architectural flexibility while maximizing energy efficiency. The global aerogel market alone is experiencing rapid growth as manufacturing costs decline and performance advantages become widely recognized.

Smart building technologies create the intelligence layer that transforms static structures into responsive, adaptive environments. Smart windows utilizing electrochromic and thermochromic technologies provide dynamic solar control without compromising daylighting, while building automation systems achieve 15-30% energy savings through AI-powered optimization. These technologies represent the convergence of materials science, IoT sensors, and artificial intelligence.

Energy systems integration drives the most significant growth trajectory. Solar photovoltaic systems benefit from 85% cost reductions over the past decade, while heat pump adoption accelerates building electrification. Energy storage systems enable buildings to participate in grid services markets while optimizing renewable energy utilization. Advanced construction methods are revolutionizing how buildings are designed, manufactured, and assembled. Modular construction enables controlled factory environments that ensure quality while reducing waste, while 3D printing shows explosive growth from prototype applications to full-scale building construction. These methods address construction industry challenges including labor shortages, quality control, and environmental impact.

Market drivers include increasingly stringent government regulations promoting sustainable construction, corporate sustainability commitments, and growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly buildings.

The Global Market for Green Building Materials and Technologies 2026-2036 report presents a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving sustainable construction sector, valued at over $190 billion and projected to reach unprecedented growth by 2036. This authoritative market intelligence report delivers critical insights into the transformative technologies, innovative materials, and emerging business models reshaping the construction industry's environmental footprint while meeting stringent climate targets and regulatory requirements.

The report examines five key market segments driving sustainable construction transformation: sustainable materials, building energy systems, smart building technologies, advanced construction methods, and regional market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Each segment analysis includes detailed revenue projections, technology assessments, competitive landscapes, and market penetration strategies essential for stakeholders navigating this dynamic marketplace.

Report contents include:



Global market trends and drivers analysis including regulatory frameworks, corporate sustainability commitments, and consumer preferences

Comprehensive revenue projections across five major market segments with detailed growth trajectories through 2036

Benefits assessment of green buildings including carbon reduction, operational efficiency, and occupant wellbeing metrics

Sustainable Materials



Low-carbon concrete technologies including supplementary cementitious materials, carbon capture integration, and alternative binder systems



Sustainable wood products encompassing certified timber, engineered materials, and carbon sequestration capabilities



Recycled materials applications including steel, aggregates, and waste-to-resource transformation strategies

Bio-based materials innovations covering hemp, mycelium, natural fiber composites, and cellulose nanofibers

Advanced Technologies



Insulation technologies including aerogel innovations, installation methods, and performance metrics analysis



Smart windows systems covering electrochromic glass, thermochromic materials, and building integration strategies

Construction methods including modular systems, 3D printing applications, and passive design optimization

Building Systems Integration



Energy systems analysis covering renewable integration, solar PV deployment, heat pump technologies, and energy storage solutions



Building management systems including smart controls, energy monitoring, and optimization algorithms

Water management technologies encompassing efficiency systems, treatment solutions, and monitoring capabilities

Environmental Quality Solutions



Indoor air quality systems including ventilation, filtration, and monitoring technologies

Acoustic management solutions covering sound insulation, noise control, and design integration strategies

Specialized Materials & Technologies



Hemp-based construction materials including hempcrete, fiberboard, and insulation applications



Mycelium-based products spanning insulation, structural elements, acoustic panels, and decorative applications



Sustainable concrete alternatives including geopolymer systems, recycled aggregates, self-healing technologies, and biomineral binders



Carbon capture and utilization technologies with cost analysis and market challenges assessment

Alternative fuels for cement production including hydrogen deployment, kiln electrification, and solar power integration

Market Applications & Company Intelligence End-use market analysis covering residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications with sector-specific requirements

The report profiles 172 leading companies driving green building innovation including:



1414 Degrees

ABIS Aerogel

Active Aerogels

Adaptavate

Aerobel

Aerofybers Technologies

aerogel-it GmbH

Aerogel Core

Aerogel Technologies

AGITEC International

Airco Process Technology

AISTI

Aizawa Concrete Corporation

Alchemy GmbH

Algoma Steel

Antora Energy

Aperam BioEnergia

ArcelorMittal

Ardent

Armacell International

Aspen Aerogels

Basilisk

BASF

Betolar

Bio Fab NZ

Biohm

Biomason

BioZeroc

Blastr Green Steel

BlockSolutions

Blue Planet Systems

Blueshift Materials

Boston Metal

Brimstone

ByFusion Global

C2CNT/Capital Power

Cabot Corporation

Cambridge Carbon Capture

Cambridge Electric Cement

CarbiCrete, Carbonaide

CarbonBuilt

CarbonCure Technologies

Carbon Instead

Carbon Limit

Carbon Re

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon8 Systems

C-Capture

Cellicon

Cellutech

CemVision

Checkerspot

China Baowu Steel Group

Concrene Limited

Concretenne

Concrete4Change

Concular

Coolbrook

Croft

DMAT

Dongjin Semichem

ecoLocked GmbH

EcoMaterial Technologies

Eden Innovations

Electra Steel

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Elisto GmbH

Emirates Steel Arkan

EVA Greentech

Fibenol

Fiberwood

Fortera

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Gelanggang Kencana

Greeniron H2

GravitHy

Greenore Cleantech

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

Green360 Technologies

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Hebei Jinna Technology

H2 Green Steel

HBIS Group

Helios

HempWood

Hexion

Holcim

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Hempitecture and more......

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Global Revenues

1.3 Sustainable Construction Materials

1.4 Insulation Technologies

1.5 Smart Windows

2 CONSTRUCTION METHODS

2.1 Modular Construction

2.2 3D Printing

2.3 Passive Design

3 ENERGY SYSTEMS

3.1 Renewable Integration

3.2 Building Management

4 WATER MANAGEMENT

4.1 Water Efficiency

4.2 Treatment Systems

5 INDOOR ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

5.1 Air Quality

5.2 Acoustic Management

6 MATERIALS

6.1 Hemp-based Materials

6.2 Mycelium-based Materials

6.3 Sustainable Concrete and Cement Alternatives

6.4 Natural Fiber Composites

6.5 Cellulose nanofibers

6.6 Sustainable Insulation Materials

7 CARBON CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market structure

7.3 CCUS technologies in the cement industry

7.4 Products

7.5 Concrete curing

7.6 Costs

7.7 Challenges

8 ALTERNATIVE FUELS FOR CEMENT PRODUCTION

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fossil Fuels Alternatives

8.3 Companies

8.4 Cement Kilns

8.5 Net-zero in the Cement Sector

8.6 Modern cement plants

8.7 Hydrogen in Cement Production

8.8 Kiln electrification

8.9 Electrochemical Cement Processing

8.10 Solar power for cement production

9 END-USE MARKETS

9.1 Overview

9.2 Residential Buildings

9.3 Commercial and Office Buildings

9.4 Infrastructure

10 COMPANY PROFILES (172 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900