Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Highlights Partnership With Türkiye In New Regional Energy Projects

SOCAR Highlights Partnership With Türkiye In New Regional Energy Projects


2025-10-02 03:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as a key energy supplier not only for Europe but also for a wider region, said Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, speaking at the opening session of the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan now is playing a crucial role, not only in the European energy security, but in a more broader region," Najaf said, underlining his country's growing contribution to energy stability.

He expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its partnership in new regional projects: "Together with Türkiye, we were able to start supplying the gas to Syria, which is in need of it. And the country now is being developed, redeveloped, reconstructed, and it's a very difficult, challenging transition period".

Najaf noted that this cooperation also includes partners from the Gulf: "Together with the Turkish partners and Qatari partners, we started supplying the gas to Syria in August of this year. If you asked us six months ago, it was not in our plans. But again, we are ready to play a bigger role in the energy security of the bigger region".

Looking ahead, the SOCAR president stressed that Azerbaijan has the necessary resources to expand its role, but requires long-term commitments: "We have enough resources, and what we need is just long-term contracts from the buyers and funding and financing together with us. Because we have a lot of other plans to implement, to invest in".

Najaf also reflected on SOCAR's evolution: "SOCAR is now becoming and transforming into an energy company. You rightly mentioned we started as an oil company, and even the name SOCAR is the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan. Then we transformed into a gas company, and now we are an oil, gas, and energy company".

MENAFN02102025000187011040ID1110140504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search