'Victory Of Good, Truth Over Evil And Untruth': PM Modi Wishes On Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday, calling the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion. My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

विजयादशमी बुराई और असत्य पर अच्छाई और सत्य की विजय का प्रतीक है। मेरी कामना है कि इस पावन अवसर पर हर किसी को साहस, बुद्धि और भक्ति के मार्ग पर निरंतर अग्रसर रहने की प्रेरणा मिले। देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को विजयादशमी की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year. It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion. In his message issued on the eve of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister said that the festival symbolises the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, good over evil, and truth over falsehood. He said that this festival inspires everyone to renounce the evils within and walk on the path of virtue. Emphasising the need to live free from ego, he urged people to follow the path of truth and work together to strengthen social harmony in the state and the nation. The Chief Minister added that this auspicious festival also reminds us that those who stand with the truth always emerge victorious..

He appealed to the people to imbibe the teachings of Lord Ram and make their lives meaningful on this sacred occasion of the triumph of good over evil. On this auspicious festival celebrating the victory of righteousness and truth, the Chief Minister prayed to Lord Ram for the happiness and well-being of all, and for peace, prosperity, and harmony in every home.

