Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami 2025: Date, Importance, Puja Timings And Traditions In Bengal

Durga Puja: Maha Dashami, the final day of Durga Puja, marks the farewell of Goddess Durga as she returns to her divine abode. It is celebrated with rituals, emotional send-offs, and cultural traditions that reflect devotion and unity

Maha Dashami, also known as Vijaya Dashami, holds immense significance in Durga Puja. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga defeats Mahishasura. In Bengal and other eastern states, this day marks the emotional farewell to Maa Durga, when devotees perform Sindoor Khela (married women smearing vermillion), processions with chants, and immersion of idols in rivers or ponds. It reflects not just devotion but also the cyclical nature of life, departure, and hope for reunion during the next Puja.

The festival begins on Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha and concludes with Durga Visarjan on Vijayadashami, also called Maha Dashami. In 2025, Durga Puja will start on September 27 and end on October 2.

“Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Shakti Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah”

“Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute”