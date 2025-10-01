NN, Inc. Appoints Gregg Cottage As Chief Information Officer And CISO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, has announced the promotion of Gregg Cottage to serve as its new Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. In this position, Mr. Cottage leads the Company's information technology function, including its enterprise information security strategy. Mr. Cottage will report to Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NN, commented, "We are pleased to announce Gregg's promotion, which will help sharpen NN's focus on the policies and practices designed to safeguard the Company's digital assets. Gregg has been a critical member of NN's information technology team for over ten years, and his experience along with his native knowledge and understanding of the Company's structure and systems will serve as an important factor in the strengthening of our IT as well as our data security strategies. Gregg has been the primary leader of the IT organization since 2023, and in this new role he will be responsible for leading the next phase of NN's technology transformation and cybersecurity oversight.”

Mr. Cottage commented,“I am excited to put my experience to work, further strengthening NN's alignment of enterprise IT with business goals. NN's brand is synonymous with continued innovation. The combination of differentiated capabilities and process technologies, and our enhanced focus on deploying technology and leveraging data-driven intelligence will enable NN to deliver real, valuable solutions for customers and partners. I look forward to working with the team in this new role to drive continued innovation, expand our impact with customers, and help unlock further opportunities as our business and markets continue to evolve.”

Mr. Cottage has over 30 years of IT experience. Prior to joining NN in 2014, he served in progressive IT roles for multiple Fortune 500 companies and their subsidiaries. His roles at NN included serving as Global IT Infrastructure Manager and Global Director, Information Technology before being promoted to his current position. Mr. Cottage holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and has earned his Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) certification.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit .

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“growth,”“guidance,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project”,“trajectory” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management's control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; the level of our indebtedness; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers' information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company's filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

