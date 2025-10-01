Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight Grünenthal, Averitas Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Vertex Pharma, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Companie in the market include - Praetego, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, WinSanTor, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report:



The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In May 2025, Novaremed AG , a privately owned clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 2b EN21-01 trial (ClinicalTrials ID: NCT05480228), sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study is assessing NRD.E1, a non-opioid investigational drug, for treating chronic pain linked to diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The trial is supported by the NIH's Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative. Topline results from the Phase 2b trial are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In March 2025, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' non-opioid therapy showed superior results compared to placebo at a 10mg dose in patients suffering from severe diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP). In the Phase II Progress study (NCT06203002), which included 600 participants with DPNP, the treatment led to significant reductions in the average daily pain score (ADPS) from baseline through the eighth week.

In October 2024, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) , a clinical-stage company specializing in targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, has signed a licensing agreement with Alkem Laboratories Limited. This agreement grants Alkem the rights for research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and commercialization of SON-080 for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in India. Additionally, Alkem will oversee the manufacturing, marketing, and commercialization of SON-080 for chemotherapy-induced neuropathy (CIPN) and autonomic neuropathy within India. SON-080 operates through the same mechanism of action across all three neuropathies

In 2023, there were approximately 34 million prevalent cases of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in the 7MM, with the United States having the highest number of cases.

In 2023, the US represented nearly half of all treated cases, and this number is projected to grow by 2034.

The market offers several approved drugs to alleviate pain caused by Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, including antiseizure medications, antidepressants, opioids, and non-opioid pain relief options. Common antiseizure drugs used for symptomatic pain relief include LYRICA (Pfizer), NUCYNTA (Assertio Therapeutics, formerly Depomed), CYMBALTA (Eli Lilly), EFFEXOR (Pfizer), and QUTENZA (Averitas). However, their use is often linked to undesirable side effects.

In 2023, peripheral diabetic neuropathy accounted for the largest number of type-specific cases of diabetic neuropathy in the 7MM.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Overview

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) is defined as the presence of sign and symptoms of peripheral nerve dysfunction in people with diabetes. It affects nearly 50% of adults with diabetes during their lifetime, and is associated with substantial morbidity including pain, foot ulcers, and lower limb amputation.

There are several forms of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The most common type is distal symmetric polyneuropathy which can be classified as primarily small-fiber, primarily large-fiber, or mixed small and large fiber, and accounts for approximately 75% of all diabetic peripheral neuropathies.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market

The dynamics of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the 7MM

Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the 7MM Treated Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the 7MM

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies and Key Companies



PTG-630: Praetego

MT-8554: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

WST 057: WinSanTor

Engensis: Helixmith

VM202: Helixmith

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

GRC 17536: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

CBD: Pure Green

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LY3857210: Eli Lilly and Company

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Drivers



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy is a complex disorder, efforts have been made by researchers and scientific professionals to improve the understanding of the pathogenesis and diagnosis of this condition. Treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy has improved significantly in recent years with the availability of several safe and effective therapies. Several consensus guidelines have been created to further assist in the management of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy patients.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Unmet Needs



Challenges in diagnosis

Development of novel therapies

Limitations in gene therapy

Poor disease understanding Clinical biomarkers

Scope of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy current marketed and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy emerging therapies

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market drivers and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.