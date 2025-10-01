Grön Unveils Bite Club: Vampire-Inspired Limited-Edition Halloween Edibles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grön Introduces New Nocturnal Nectar Pearls And Vampire's Kiss MEGA Exclusively For Halloween









Grön kicks off Halloween with seasonal exclusives Nocturnal Nectar Pearls and Vampire's Kiss MEGA

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the award-winning woman-led edibles brand, is embracing the spooky season with a limited-edition Halloween collection that is to die for. The“Bite Club” collection from Grön introduces Nocturnal Nectar Pearls and Vampire's Kiss MEGA cannabis edibles, designed for those who want a bold and mischievous edible that is unmistakably Grön.

The Halloween exclusive edibles from Grön are handcrafted for flavorful, functional effects and are inspired by iconic creatures. The Bite Club channels secret-society intrigue with the thrill of being a bit mischievous and indulgent after dark.

The Grön Bite Club extends beyond the limited-edition edibles this year, with exciting additional add-ons for fans to unlock and explore for a more intense experience. Fans can unlock the full Bite Club experience at , where Grön is giving away over $10,000 in cash and merchandise.

Nocturnal Nectar Pearls (1:1 CBN/THC, sleepy indica)

Tempt your twilight with our Nocturnal Nectar Pearls. Each sugar-coated sphere delivers the haunting tartness of blood orange in one deliciously dark bite. Infused with CBN and THC in a 1:1 ratio because even vampires need their beauty sleep.

Vampire's Kiss MEGA (1:1 CBC/THC, sativa)

Flirt with the forbidden with our Vampire's Kiss MEGA. A luscious blend of strawberry and watermelon makes this dangerously delicious confection hard to resist. Powered by CBC and THC in a 1:1 ratio, it delivers supernatural focus and energy. Warning: may cause an irresistible urge to stay up past dawn.

“Bite Club started as a playful idea of a secret society for people who crave something darker, moodier, and more indulgent than your average edible. It's a nod to counterculture and late-night rituals, where flavor meets function in unexpected ways. Whether you're staying up past dawn or shutting down for some well-earned rest, we made this collection for people who love to celebrate Halloween,” said Christine Apple, CEO and Founder of Grön.

How To Join The Bite Club

Grön's Nocturnal Nectar Pearls and Vampire's Kiss MEGA are now available in Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Missouri, and Oregon. Nocturnal Nectar Pearls is also available in Ohio.

Use the purchase portal to order online for pickup at participating Bite Club retailers:

About Grön

Grön is one of North America's leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada.

