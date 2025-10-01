Ajay Devgn & Kajol Embark On A New Journey This Shubh Maha Navami

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Shubh Maha Navami, Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have embarked on a new professional journey.

Attending the Durga Puja celebration at the Mumbai Sarbojanin Durga pandal, the couple unveiled the new name of Ajay's production banner, Devgn Films, which they have now decided to call Devgn Cinex.

Kajol shared two pictures on her IG from the festivities. In pic one, Ajay and Kajol were holding a board with the new name of their banner, followed by an adorable family photo of the Devgn family during the Durga Puja celebration.

"A new name, the same love for cinema, presenting Devgn Cine X," Kajol captioned the post.

For the unversed, Ajay recently produced wife Kajol's mythological drama, "Maa", where she played a distressed mother jumping through hoops to protect her child.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kajol applauded Ajay for his hands-on approach as a producer.

Calling Ajay a really good producer, she said, "He is a really really good producer, he is an excellent producer. He is one of those very much hands-on producers. So, from scripting to the VFX, to the music, he has really gotten his hands dirty and made sure he is a part of all of it and made sure it all works- even till the marketing for that matter. So yaa, he is a really really good producer."

"Maa" marked Kajol's return to the silver screen after a long gap of three years. Before this, she was seen in the 2022 outing "Salaam Venky".

Directed by Vishal Furia, "Maa" featured Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in prominent roles, along with others.

Ajay and Kajol have also co-starred in many noteworthy hits, including "Hulchul", "Gundaraj", "Ishq", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Dil Kya Karein", "Raju Chacha", "You Me Aur Hum", "Toonpur Ka Superhero", and "Tanhaji".