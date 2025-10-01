Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 1

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 1, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to September 30. The official rate for $1 is 589,179 rials, while one euro is valued at 691,289 rials. On September 30, the euro was priced at 687,611 rials.

Currency Rial on October 1 Rial on September 30 1 US dollar USD 589,179 586,212 1 British pound GBP 791,973 787,397 1 Swiss franc CHF 739,466 735,521 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,582 62,245 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,013 58,755 1 Danish krone DKK 92,611 92,121 1 Indian rupee INR 6,629 6,610 1 UAE Dirham AED 160,430 159,622 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,928,044 1,918,940 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,747 207,631 100 Japanese yen JPY 398,156 394,572 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,720 75,326 1 Omani rial OMR 1,531,216 1,523,021 1 Canadian dollar CAD 422,964 421,576 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 341,599 339,151 1 South African rand ZAR 34,105 33,964 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,166 14,099 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,147 7,051 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,862 161,047 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,954 44,728 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 389,607 385,535 1 Saudi riyal SAR 157,114 156,323 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,566,965 1,558,074 1 Singapore dollar SGD 456,589 454,442 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 483,873 481,513 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,461 19,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 281 279 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,138 412,917 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,718 108,159 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,741 82,323 100 Thai baht THB 1,813,882 1,819,209 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,960 139,049 1,000 South Korean won KRW 419,363 418,720 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 831,000 826,815 1 euro EUR 691,289 687,611 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,348 106,865 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,678 216,408 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,257 35,207 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,732 8,690 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,812 173,178 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 346,587 344,831 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,010,890 1,009,316 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,849 62,534 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,449 167,012 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,344 3,347

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,272 rials and $1 costs 722,974 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,564 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 701,916 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,11 -1,14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.