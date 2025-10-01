Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 1
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 1
|
Rial on September 30
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
589,179
|
586,212
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
791,973
|
787,397
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
739,466
|
735,521
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
62,582
|
62,245
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
59,013
|
58,755
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
92,611
|
92,121
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,629
|
6,610
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
160,430
|
159,622
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,928,044
|
1,918,940
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
208,747
|
207,631
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
398,156
|
394,572
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,720
|
75,326
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,531,216
|
1,523,021
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
422,964
|
421,576
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
341,599
|
339,151
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
34,105
|
33,964
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,166
|
14,099
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,147
|
7,051
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
161,862
|
161,047
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,954
|
44,728
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
389,607
|
385,535
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
157,114
|
156,323
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,566,965
|
1,558,074
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
456,589
|
454,442
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
483,873
|
481,513
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,461
|
19,364
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
281
|
279
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
414,138
|
412,917
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
108,718
|
108,159
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
82,741
|
82,323
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,813,882
|
1,819,209
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
139,960
|
139,049
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
419,363
|
418,720
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
831,000
|
826,815
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
691,289
|
687,611
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,348
|
106,865
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
216,678
|
216,408
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,257
|
35,207
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,732
|
8,690
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
173,812
|
173,178
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
346,587
|
344,831
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,010,890
|
1,009,316
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
62,849
|
62,534
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
168,449
|
167,012
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,344
|
3,347
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,272 rials and $1 costs 722,974 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,564 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 701,916 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,11 -1,14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.
