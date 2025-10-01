Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 1

2025-10-01 02:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 1, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to September 30.

The official rate for $1 is 589,179 rials, while one euro is valued at 691,289 rials. On September 30, the euro was priced at 687,611 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 1

Rial on September 30

1 US dollar

USD

589,179

586,212

1 British pound

GBP

791,973

787,397

1 Swiss franc

CHF

739,466

735,521

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,582

62,245

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,013

58,755

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,611

92,121

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,629

6,610

1 UAE Dirham

AED

160,430

159,622

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,928,044

1,918,940

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,747

207,631

100 Japanese yen

JPY

398,156

394,572

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,720

75,326

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,531,216

1,523,021

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

422,964

421,576

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

341,599

339,151

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,105

33,964

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,166

14,099

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,147

7,051

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,862

161,047

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,954

44,728

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

389,607

385,535

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

157,114

156,323

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,566,965

1,558,074

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

456,589

454,442

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

483,873

481,513

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,461

19,364

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

281

279

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,138

412,917

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,718

108,159

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,741

82,323

100 Thai baht

THB

1,813,882

1,819,209

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,960

139,049

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

419,363

418,720

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

831,000

826,815

1 euro

EUR

691,289

687,611

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,348

106,865

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,678

216,408

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,257

35,207

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,732

8,690

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,812

173,178

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

346,587

344,831

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,010,890

1,009,316

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,849

62,534

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,449

167,012

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,344

3,347

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,272 rials and $1 costs 722,974 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,564 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 701,916 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,11 -1,14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

