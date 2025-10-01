Autumn Chill Dominates Most Regions, Warmer Trend By Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Autumn-like moderate conditions are forecast to dominate the Kingdom on Wednesday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experience relatively hot weather.Some low-altitude clouds are expected, and northwesterly winds will be moderate, becoming active at times especially in the eastern regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The department reported that similar conditions will continue on Thursday, with moderate autumn weather across most regions and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low clouds will appear over the north and center of the Kingdom, with northwesterly winds moderate to active at intervals, particularly in desert areas.On Friday, temperatures will rise slightly, with autumn-like moderate conditions across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively hot. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate.Another rise in temperatures is forecast for Saturday, with autumn-like moderate weather prevailing in most regions and hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift to northeasterly at moderate speeds.On Wednesday, highs are forecast at 26 C in eastern Amman, 24 C in western Amman, 22 C in the northern highlands, and 23 C in the Sharah highlands.Desert areas will reach 31 C, while the plains record 26 C. The northern Jordan Valley will reach 34 C, the southern Jordan Valley 36 C, the Dead Sea 35 C, and Aqaba 34 C.