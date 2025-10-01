Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 51 Cents Tues. To USD 70.88 Pb - KPC

Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 51 Cents Tues. To USD 70.88 Pb - KPC


2025-10-01 02:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 51 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 70.88 per barrel compared with USD 71.39 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures declined 95 cents to USD 67.02 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped USD 1.08 to USD 62.37 pb. (end)
