J&K Bank Bids Farewell To Two Senior DGMs

Srinagar- J&K Bank Tuesday bid a warm farewell to two of its senior officers – Manju Gupta and Satish Kumar – who superannuated from the services of the Bank as Deputy General Managers (DGMs) after serving the Bank for 36 years. Manju Gupta was last posted as DGM (Government Business) at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters, and Satish Kumar retired as DGM at Zonal Office Jammu.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee chaired the farewell function organised at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, and other senior officers of the Bank.

While acknowledging their contributions to the Bank's growth, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee lauded the commitment and professionalism of both officers. He said,“The professional integrity, commitment and gentle approach of both these officers has left a strong impression on their colleagues, which is worth emulating for our future leaders.”

While wishing both officers a fulfilling post-retirement life, the MD & CEO emphasized the importance of Bank's leadership-band in shaping the institution's future. He further said,“On behalf of the J&K Bank family, I thank you wholeheartedly for your dedicated service and wish you and your families good health and happiness in the years ahead.”

In her remarks, Manju Gupta expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the institution.“J&K Bank has been more than a workplace for me – it has been a family. I am grateful to everyone for the love, respect and support I received throughout my journey. I feel happy to have contributed to the growth of this institution,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Satish Kumar said,“My 36-year journey with J&K Bank has been one of learning and fulfilment. The relationships built and experiences gained here will always remain close to my heart. I am thankful to the leadership and my colleagues for their care and support.”