Zubeen Garg Death: Event Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Manager Siddhartha Sharma Arrested

Assam Police on Wednesday arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta-the event organiser of the North East Music Festival in Singapore and Sidhartha Sharma who managed superstar Zubeen Garg in relation to the death of the iconic singer. The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked the accused to surrender before the CID by October 6, warning of strict legal action thereafter. Multiple FIRs had been lodged against Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta and others, naming them as being allegedly responsible for the singer's untimely death.

The Government of Assam had also submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the demise of Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities--giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a transparent and urgent probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore. In his letter, Gogoi requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the inquiry being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is placed under the direct monitoring and review of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"I want to draw your kind attention to the delayed and inadequate investigation into the untimely and tragic death of our beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on the 19th of September, 2025," a letter read. "Zubeen Garg was not only a legendary artist but also a unifying figure who inspired generations across Assam and the entire Eastern and Northeastern regions of India. His sudden passing has left millions in deep grief and has also raised disturbing questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise," the letter added.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, CM Himanta Sarma paid tribute to the iconic singer while visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati. The CM posted on X, "Every Durga Puja pandal across Assam is paying tribute to beloved Zubeen. Such is the love for him in the hearts of the people of Assam. Every person, irrespective of age is paying obeisance to Maa and then a tribute to our Zubeen. "

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)