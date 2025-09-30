Inaugural Meeting Of The U.S.-Republic Of Korea Business Travel And Visa Working Group

The inaugural meeting of the bilateral U.S.-Republic of Korea Business Travel and Visa Working Group convened in Washington on September 30. Co-chaired by Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kevin Kim and Ambassador and Government Representative for Korean Nationals Overseas Protection and Consular Affairs Jung Kihong, the session underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in advancing shared goals related to investment. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau delivered opening remarks, highlighting the Republic of Korea (ROK) as one of the leading investors in the United States. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to welcome and encourage foreign investment, particularly from the ROK, and emphasized the critical role of skilled personnel in ensuring the success of these investments. Representatives from across the U.S. Government participated in the meeting, reflecting a broad commitment to this initiative.

The United States strongly supports investment that drives American reindustrialization, strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance, and enhances shared prosperity. The U.S. Government is working closely with its Korean allies to advance the U.S.-ROK trade and investment partnership, including by processing appropriate visas for qualified ROK visitors to continue investing in America, in compliance with U.S. laws.