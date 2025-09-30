Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Inaugural Meeting Of The U.S.-Republic Of Korea Business Travel And Visa Working Group

Inaugural Meeting Of The U.S.-Republic Of Korea Business Travel And Visa Working Group


2025-09-30 11:00:36

The inaugural meeting of the bilateral U.S.-Republic of Korea Business Travel and Visa Working Group convened in Washington on September 30. Co-chaired by Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kevin Kim and Ambassador and Government Representative for Korean Nationals Overseas Protection and Consular Affairs Jung Kihong, the session underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in advancing shared goals related to investment. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau delivered opening remarks, highlighting the Republic of Korea (ROK) as one of the leading investors in the United States. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to welcome and encourage foreign investment, particularly from the ROK, and emphasized the critical role of skilled personnel in ensuring the success of these investments. Representatives from across the U.S. Government participated in the meeting, reflecting a broad commitment to this initiative.

The United States strongly supports investment that drives American reindustrialization, strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance, and enhances shared prosperity. The U.S. Government is working closely with its Korean allies to advance the U.S.-ROK trade and investment partnership, including by processing appropriate visas for qualified ROK visitors to continue investing in America, in compliance with U.S. laws.

MENAFN30092025004514009831ID1110133551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search