UN Security Council Transitions Multinational Force In Haiti To Gang Suppression Force

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Oct 1 (IANS) The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to transition the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) for an initial period of 12 months.

Resolution 2793, which won the support of 12 of the 15 members of the council, also requests the UN secretary-general to establish the UN Support Office in Haiti within six months to provide logistical support for the GSF, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution decides that the GSF shall have an authorized personnel ceiling of 5,550 (5,500 uniformed military and police personnel and 50 civilians), and that the cost of personnel will be borne by voluntary contributions.

The GSF is tasked to conduct counter-gang operations to neutralize, isolate and deter gangs; to provide security for critical infrastructure sites and transit locations; to complement, enhance and support the operational capacities of the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the Haitian armed forces; to help ensure security conditions conducive to holding free and fair elections, and help create a secure environment for humanitarian access; to provide support to the HNP and the Haitian armed forces to combat illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel.

The resolution authorizes the member states participating in the GSF to take all necessary measures to carry out its mandate while adhering strictly to its rules of engagement and strictly adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Haiti. It decides that the GSF may adopt urgent temporary measures on an exceptional basis to assist the HNP in maintaining basic law and order and public safety, including through arrest and detention.

The resolution calls on all parties in Haiti to cooperate fully with the GSF in the execution of its mandate and to respect the security and freedom of movement of the GSF.