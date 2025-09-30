SEC Announces Departure Of Director Of Office Of The Advocate For Small Business Capital Formation Stacey Bowers

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Stacey Bowers, who has served as the Director of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, will depart the agency effective October 17, 2025. She has served as Director since January 16, 2024.

“I want to thank Stacey for the excellent work and leadership she has provided the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation,” said Chairman Paul S. Atkins.“Her efforts as Director have had big impacts on small companies and furthered the mission of the SEC. I wish her the best in her next endeavor."

As the small business advocate, Ms. Bowers has engaged with startups and smaller public companies to identify opportunities and challenges with capital raising, reported on critical capital raising data, analyzed potential impacts of proposed regulations on behalf of small businesses and their investors, and advocated for small businesses and their investors by recommending policy changes to Congress and the Commission.

“I am honored to have served in this role and to have worked alongside the dedicated experts on the small business advocacy team, my SEC colleagues, and the Commissioners. It has been an incredible opportunity and privilege to advocate for small business and to support this inspirational community of entrepreneurs, investors, and all of those who support them on their journey.”

Prior to serving as the small business advocate, Ms. Bowers was a Professor of the Practice at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and served as a practitioner, both in private practice and in-house, representing businesses from startups to public companies. Her legal career began at the SEC as a staff attorney in the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance.

Ms. Bowers earned her bachelor's degree in business/accounting (cum laude) from the University of Pittsburgh. In addition to her law degree, Ms. Bowers also earned a master's degree in library and information science and a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction studies at the University of Denver.

SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest