90% Survey Participants Believe AI Has The Potential To Help Doctors Make Better Decisions

Las Vegas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, September 30th, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) – Artificial Intelligence (AI), large language models (LLMs), including Generative AI, are poised to transform the healthcare landscape by enhancing disease diagnosis, enabling proactive patient care, accelerating drug discovery, supporting predictive decision-making, and automating routine tasks. These advanced technologies also promise to mitigate critical challenges such as resource limitations and workforce shortages. Top AI Healthcare Companies and Top AI Companies are racing ahead to develop AI-fueled healthcare applications that will define the future of healthcare.





In a survey conducted by GoodFirms titled“AI In Healthcare: The Future Of Patient Care And Health Management ,” 78% of the respondents indicated that they are aware of the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Key AI applications include virtual health assistants, automation, predictive analytics for disease detection, AI in diagnostic imaging, and Robotic surgery.

There is a catch, though. More than 50% also feel that AI in healthcare will have concerns like misdiagnosis or error, data privacy and security, lack of human touch, over-reliance on technology, job displacement, and so on. Although the demand for AI in healthcare is booming, delivery models should be able to comply with HIPAA, data privacy, medical guidelines, etc.

Processing excessive amounts of information, often under time pressure and in demanding environments, results in cognitive overload among doctors. By automating a few administrative processes and integrating advanced technologies like AI, doctors can significantly reduce fatigue-borne errors and improve patient safety.

At its core, healthcare patient-care quality reflects how effectively the industry meets or exceeds expectations at every touchpoint. With AI's integration, improvements can take the form of faster response times, clearer communication, early disease detection, informed doctor decision-making, reduced fatigue, simplified operations, and frictionless admission/discharge procedures, among other things.

“Hospitals and medical facilities are already investing in artificial intelligence technology, and its applications to easily complete repetitive tasks with minimal human intervention. Only expert AI companies delivering value with AI can help with advanced AI applications,” says GoodFirms.

98% Believe that AI Will Become an Essential Part of Healthcare in the Future

AI's Impact on Major Healthcare Segments in the next 2-3 years includes Hospital Management, Data Management, Digital Consultation, Patient Engagement, and Drug Discovery.

92% Indicated Artificial Intelligence Can Enable Accuracy and Speed for Diagnostics

51% said AI in Healthcare Can Automate Administrative Tasks.

63% Indicated HIPAA-Compliant Artificial Intelligence Tools Can Ensure Utmost Security.

91% Believe Robotic Surgery is a Milestone Transformation in Healthcare

87% Indicated that AI Can Help Reduce Human Errors in Healthcare Delivery

90% Believe AI Can Help Doctors Make Better Decisions

58% Indicated that AI Can Be the Best Virtual Assistant for Remote Medical Care Seekers Top Concerns about AI in Healthcare include misdiagnosis, data privacy and security, a lack of human touch, blind reliance on technology, and job displacement.

This survey on“AI in Healthcare,” was open from 11/08/2025 to 10/09/2025. The survey had a good response with 63% CEOs/ Founders / Directors, 24% Vice Presidents, and 13% top Executives actively participating. The survey respondents were from 25+ countries, with 42% responses from the USA, 19% from India, 8% from Australia, 8% from the UK, 5% from the UAE, 2% from Canada, and 17% from the rest of the world.

