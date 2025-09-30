Windriver Lakefront & Golf Community Announces Summer 2026 Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Clubhouse

MENAFN - GetNews)



Highly anticipated amenity will serve as premier community hub featuring specialized wellness, dining, and recreational spaces

LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE - September 30, 2025 - WindRiver Living , East Tennessee's premier luxury lakefront golf community, today announced the Summer 2026 opening of its new Clubhouse, a comprehensive amenity destination designed to serve as the heart of the community.







The new facility represents a significant milestone for the 700-acre gated community, which has generated considerable excitement among current residents and prospective homeowners throughout its development. Strategically positioned as the central gathering place for the WindRiver Living community, the Clubhouse will house an extensive array of premium amenities under one roof.

The multi-functional facility will include a fully equipped golf pro shop, a full-service spa and recovery center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, upscale club dining and bar, dedicated men's and women's lounges with locker rooms, flexible gathering and event spaces, and additional specialized areas designed to enhance the WindRiver lifestyle.

"We're proud to see this vision come to life and look forward to sharing additional updates as construction progresses," said a spokesperson for WindRiver Living. "The Clubhouse represents our commitment to providing residents with world-class amenities that complement their lakefront lifestyle.”







Nestled in the rolling hills of Lenoir City, Tennessee, WindRiver Living offers panoramic views of Tellico Lake, a championship golf course, and five miles of private shoreline. The community caters to golf enthusiasts, retirees, and seasonal residents seeking an exceptional blend of natural beauty and sophisticated amenities.

In addition to the forthcoming Clubhouse, WindRiver Living currently features a secure, gated marina on Tellico Lake with year-round access, a pool and sports complex, 30 miles of scenic trails, and a waterfront park. Citico's Restaurant provides residents and guests with an elegant dining experience featuring an expansive menu in a refined lakefront setting.

Homesites and build opportunities remain available throughout the community, including exclusive waterfront properties along the community's extensive shoreline.

To schedule a discovery tour or learn more about WindRiver Living, visit .

ABOUT WINDRIVER LIVING

WindRiver Living is a luxury lakefront golf community located in Lenoir City, Tennessee, offering championship golf, five miles of Tellico Lake shoreline, and world-class amenities across 700 acres of gated, scenic property.