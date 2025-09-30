Amros Corporation's Shale Vision Technology, Which Optimizes The Development Of Shale And Tight Fields, Is The Winner Of Five International Awards.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Amros Corporation Geoscience Solution for the Oil and Gas IndustryAmros' Shale Vision technology calculates a Production Profile that shows predicted production for every 100 ft. along the entire well. It separates good and bad zones and identifies the best entry points, the trajectories, and future production for horizontal wells. Technology increases the operator's success rate: . Increasing production and reducing development cost . Accessing reserves missed by conventional development . Increasing recovery efficiency . Reducing environmental impact







(Featured) Vladimir Ingerman, Founder and CEO of Amros Corporation

Amros Corporation developed Shale Vision technology that optimizes the development of shale and tight fields. Shale Vision enables operators to identify locations of high-producing wells, potentially tripling recovery efficiency.

Beyond these huge economic benefits, Shale Vision is also an eco-friendly technology that significantly reduces the environmental impact. Fracking , which is the process of pumping water and sand between layers of rock to release natural gas and oil, releases large amounts of methane, a dangerously potent greenhouse gas. Using Shale Vision operators decreases 2 - 3 times the fracking volume and maintains the same production. That means reducing pollution by 2 – 3 times. " Frack Less – Produce More," says Vladimir ingerman , Founder and CEO of Amros Corporation.

The technology identifies the highest producing zones in shale plays using advanced interpretation of open-hole log data.

The application of Shale Vision is solving the following problems:

. Eliminate the cost of drilling low-producing wells.

. Define the drainage area and optimal spacing between wells.

. Remarkable two to threefold decrease in the development cost and pollution, and an increase in recovery efficiency.

Shale Vision has received five prestigious international awards between 2015 and 2021:

. 2021 Go Global Awards – Frontrunner Award in Energy

. 2019 Finalist, InnoSTARS Competition, US-China Innovation & Investment Summit

. 2018 Winner, Global Petroleum Show – Innovations in Technologies

. 2016 Finalist, World Oil Awards – New Horizons Idea

. 2015 Winner, Rice Alliance Energy – Energy & Clean Technology

The technology has been successfully validated in the Permian Basin by several operators, as well as Chevron Technology Ventures.

Custom references:

In July 2015, Amros Corporation successfully finished a project with Chevron Technology Venture (CTV). Using open-hole log data, it made accurate predictions of location recoverable oil and demonstrated the great predictive power of Shale Vision technology.

Escopeta Oil & Gas engaged Amros to assess the potential of shale oil in an under-explored area. Based on recommendations and analyses from service companies, Escopeta had planned to drill a single horizontal well. According to Amros' calculation, this well would have produced only 200 barrels per day (bbl./d). At the same time, Amros identified four high-producing zones at the same location with average initial production of 800 bbl./d each.

The initial plan of drilling one horizontal well would have resulted in a cash loss of $1.3 million in the first year, while the Amros approach, including the cost of drilling, completion of two vertical and four horizontal wells, plus the cost of Amros services, could yield cash flow for the first year of about $20 million.

"Amros identified the best formation and built production maps for these formations. In addition, the trajectories and initial production for horizontal wells were identified. We can now identify the areas where we can drill up to 6 high-producing horizontal wells in the same location. The service companies that worked with us before Amros could not produce these definitive results." - Danny S. Davis , President of Escopeta Oil & Gas Corporation

