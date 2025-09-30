Revolutionizing Microwave Cooking: RANGEMATE Signature Set To Launch On Kickstarter

After 20 years of innovation and over 10 million units sold worldwide, the makers of RANGEMATE are proud to announce the upcoming launch of RANGEMATE Signature on Kickstarter. This next-generation microwave cooker uses patented technology to transform ordinary microwaves into full-featured multi-cookers-delivering oven-quality results in minutes.

Unlike traditional microwave cookware that leaves meals dry and unevenly cooked, RANGEMATE Signature converts microwave energy into far-infrared heat, ensuring food is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. From grilling steaks and roasting vegetables to cooking frozen dumplings without thawing, the Signature edition redefines what's possible with a microwave.







Backed by global patents and government-recognized R&D excellence, RANGEMATE Signature also features a PFAS-free ceramic coating, cool-touch SPS handles, patented pressure valve, and superior heat retention-designed for safe, durable, and convenient everyday use.

The RANGEMATE Kickstarter campaign is launching soon, offering exclusive rewards and limited early bird discounts. Sign up on the pre-launch page to be the first to know when it goes live.

About Pellytech

Founded in South Korea, Pellytech is a leader in innovative kitchen solutions with a proven track record of over 20 years in the global market. With exports to 27 countries and more than 10 million units sold, Pellytech is dedicated to making cooking more convenient, healthy, and enjoyable through patented technology and thoughtful design. The company's flagship brand, RANGEMATE, has earned worldwide recognition for transforming the microwave into a powerful, versatile cooking tool.