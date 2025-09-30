Trump Warns Government Shutdown Could Allow 'Irreversible' Actions, Limit 'Fraud, Waste'

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 30) suggested that a government shutdown could be leveraged to inflict political and policy setbacks on Democrats. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump warned that a shutdown could allow irreversible cuts to programs and benefits Democrats support.

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” Trump said.

Trump praised White House budget director Russell Vought for his ability to reduce spending efficiently, framing potential shutdown measures as strategic leverage against Democrats.

“You all know Russell Vought, he's become very popular recently because he can trim the budget to a level that you couldn't do any other way,” Trump said.“So they're taking a risk by having a shutdown.”

Trump indicated that the shutdown could affect benefits programs, emphasizing a goal of limiting fraud and abuse while signaling that cuts may impact large numbers of people.

“[In a shutdown,] we can do things medically and other ways, including benefits, we can cut large numbers of people that we don't want to do that but we don't want fraud, waste and abuse,” he added.

Political stakes

Trump's remarks come as the US inches closer toward a potential shutdown , with Democrats and Republicans at an impasse over federal funding. Lawmakers have warned that a shutdown could temporarily furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers and disrupt government services.

With the government facing a midnight deadline, operations could be paralyzed for the first time in nearly seven years.

Political blame game intensifies

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer blamed Republicans for the impasse.

“They want to try to bully us - they are not going to succeed - into taking their partisan bill,” Schumer said.“That's why we are heading into a shutdown.”

Trump, meanwhile, claimed Democrats were risking a shutdown .

“Democrats are taking a risk by having a shutdown,” he said.“We're not shutting it down. We don't want to shut it down because we have the greatest period of time.”

Healthcare and funding disputes

Democrats are seeking an extension of health-care subsidies and a reversal of Medicaid cuts, while Republicans are pushing for a“clean” continuing resolution to fund the government until November 21.

Senator John Thune, a Republican leader, described the Democratic demands as“hostage taking.”

“There is an opportunity to discuss potential health-care premium tax credit changes with Democrats, but we can't even have that discussion until we keep the government open,” Thune said.

Lawmakers met at the White House on Monday but failed to reach an agreement. The deep divide remains, with Republicans controlling both chambers but still needing at least seven Senate Democrats to pass a funding bill.

Trump, meanwhile, posted a dubbed video mocking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries , which drew sharp criticism.

The last government shutdown occurred in 2018-2019 and lasted five weeks.

