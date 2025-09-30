Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saia To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results On October 30, 2025


2025-09-30 04:31:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-890-5317 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at . A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through November 30, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 referencing conference ID #5795490.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at

Saia, Inc.
Matthew Batteh
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...

