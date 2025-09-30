Bank OZK Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 17, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank's investor relations website , or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in over 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $41.5 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit ozk .
