Amneal To Report Third Quarter 2025 Results On October 30, 2025
The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here . To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this here . The access code for the call is 272787. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call.
About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
...
