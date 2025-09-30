Rehmann Announces“Tradition Of Success” Art Contest To Celebrate Detroit Red Wings' Centennial Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Troy-based firm and Red Wings collaborate for fifth consecutive year

TROY, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann , a fully integrated professional advisory firm, is pleased to announce Tradition of Success, its fifth annual themed art contest in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings. The theme celebrates the Detroit Red Wings' incredible 100-year legacy and Rehmann's 85 years of business. Contestants are invited to participate by submitting hockey-inspired artwork that pays tribute to the Detroit Red Wings' centennial season.

The art contest opens for submissions on November 3, 2025, and closes on January 30, 2026. Contestants can submit their entries virtually for the first round, with finalists invited to deliver their physical artwork for additional consideration. The judging panel will be comprised of Rehmann and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) executives, as well as a Red Wings alumnus. The winner will be announced on February 27, 2025, and the winning artwork will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena.

“This contest is more than a celebration of art-it's a tribute to legacy, passion, and the enduring spirit of Detroit,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann.“As we honor 100 years of Red Wings excellence and 85 years of Rehmann's commitment to our communities, we're inviting artists to capture the heart of what makes this city-and its people-so extraordinary. We can't wait to see how their creativity brings the 'Tradition of Success' to life.”

Permissible mediums include drawing, painting, etching, original digital creations, and photography, all of which must be 24” by 30” in size. Pieces will be judged on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of“Tradition of Success,” which encompasses the Red Wings' proud legacy of resilience, excellence and growth.

In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four tickets to a Red Wings home game. Artwork will also be published on DetroitRedWings.

Rehmann will also host a promotional event as the Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens during Detroit's home opener on October 9, 2025. Rehmann Club ticket holders will be treated to personalized caricatures and Rehmann-branded gifts and can learn more about the art contest.

Contestants can find more details on rules and regulations by visiting the contest's landing page here . To enter, contestants must fill out the submission form to receive email reminders regarding submission close dates and other contest news.

