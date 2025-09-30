Mrna Extraction And Purification Market Competitive Landscape Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific Qiagen And Agilent Technologies

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global mRNA Extraction and Purification Market – (By Product Type (Kit, Reagents, Instruments), By Method Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Chromatography (Affinity, (OligodT Chromatography Resins, Others), Ion Exchange, Hydrophobic Interaction, Others (Multimodal, Reverse Phase, etc.)), Oligo Deoxythymidine (dT) Magnetic Particles, Lithium Chloride Precipitation), By Application (Vaccine Production, Protein Replacement Therapies, Cancer Immunotherapies), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034.”

The mRNA Extraction and Purification Market Size is valued at USD 1105.2 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 7561.2 Million by the year 2034 at a 21.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.

Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC:

mRNA extraction and purification are carried out through various methodologies, including solution-based and column-based techniques, with column-based approaches being widely favored for their efficiency and reproducibility. The growing emphasis on genomic research and molecular diagnostics is a primary factor driving the expansion of the DNA and RNA extraction and purification market. Increasing implementation of personalized medicine-which leverages individual genetic profiles to guide tailored therapeutic interventions-has further amplified the demand for precise and effective nucleic acid isolation methods.

High-quality DNA and RNA samples are critical for researchers and healthcare professionals conducting molecular studies such as gene expression profiling and transcription analysis. Additionally, the isolation and purification of genetic material are integral to the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors, particularly in the development, evaluation, and quality assessment of new drugs, vaccines, and therapeutic agents. Sustained demand across these applications continues to propel market growth, underscoring the strategic importance of advanced nucleic acid extraction technologies.

List of Significant Players in the MRNA Extraction and Purification Market:



Agilent Technologies, Inc

Merck Kgaa

Qiagen,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Biobasic Inc

Norgen Biotek

Zymo Research

Takara Bio, Inc

New England Biolabs

Omega Bio-Tek, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Genaxxon Bioscience Gmbh

Biovision

Analytik Jena Ag

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

AccuBioMed

NEBNext Poly(A) mRNA Magnetic Isolation Module

Arraystar, Inc

Fisher BioReagents

CD Bioparticles

United States Biological

Vdo Biotech Bulldog Bio Inc

Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The global mRNA extraction and purification market is witnessing substantial growth, largely driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases. Comprehensive genetic analysis is essential for the diagnosis and management of hereditary conditions such as muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis, as well as chronic disorders including cancer, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

The accuracy of diagnosis, personalized treatment planning, and ongoing disease monitoring depends on the availability of high-quality nucleic acids, highlighting the critical role of advanced extraction and purification technologies. As the incidence of these conditions rises, the demand for reliable and precise tools for isolating high-integrity genetic material continues to expand.

Challenges:

The high cost of specialized equipment and reagents represents a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of advanced RNA extraction and purification technologies, particularly for academic institutions and smaller laboratories with limited budgets. This financial constraint restricts their ability to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving genomics and molecular biology landscape.

Furthermore, regulatory complexities and the lack of standardized frameworks for technology approval pose additional challenges, especially in emerging markets. In regions where regulatory infrastructure is underdeveloped, limited guidance on biotechnology and healthcare product compliance may hinder market growth despite high patient demand.

Regional Trends:

North America is projected to maintain a dominant position in the mRNA extraction and purification market, supported by substantial investments in research and development, advanced technological platforms, and strong funding for scientific innovation. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increased investment from key industry players in advanced equipment, expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and the proliferation of regional research initiatives.

Unlock Your GTM Strategy:

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2023, Takara Bio Inc. commenced the construction of a new facility, the Center for Cell and Gene Processing III, at its headquarters to manufacture mRNA vaccine components and enzymes for mRNA synthesis. This facility will be built with funding from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's initiative“Developing Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Sites to Strengthen Vaccine Production” and their own resources. As a dual-use facility, the Company produces materials for virus vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines, as well as enzymes for mRNA creation, in response to an infectious disease outbreak, following government directives.

Segmentation of mRNA Extraction and Purification Market-

By Product Type-



Kit and Reagents Instruments

By Method Type-



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Chromatography



Affinity





OligodT Chromatography Resins



Others



Ion Exchange



Hydrophobic Interaction

Others (Multimodal, Reverse Phase, etc.)

Oligo Deoxythymidine (dT) Magnetic Particles Lithium Chloride Precipitation

By Application-



Vaccine Production

Protein Replacement Therapies Cancer Immunotherapies

By End-User-



Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutions

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Tags: mRNA Extraction and Purification MarketContact Information:

Contact us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Visit: Tel : +1 607 400-7072 Asia: +91 79 72967118 ...

Reportedtimes , CE , Go Media , Go Media2 , iCN Internal Distribution , Research Newswire , English