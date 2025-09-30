Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-30 03:13:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - DATA Communications Management Corp. : Today announced that its CCM360 software platform was named to the Aspire Leaderboard by independent advisory firm Aspire Customer Communications Services (CCS) in recognition of DCM's leadership among its Canadian peers in the customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software space. Aspire ranked DCM as a leader in CCM - CXM Communications Outsourcing across 10 of 13 evaluated industry verticals in Canada. DATA Communications Management Corp. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $1.35.

