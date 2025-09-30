403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abrasilver, Agnico, Asante At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $7.38. AbraSilver Tuesday announced new assay results from six drill holes from the ongoing Phase V exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. These drill holes continue to expand oxide-hosted gold mineralization to the east of the Oculto deposit and oxide silver mineralization within the JAC zone, highlighting the continued strong exploration upside potential across the Diablillos system.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a 52-week high of $234.06. Agnico Eagle today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, October 29, after normal trading hours.
Asante Gold Corporation (V) hit a 52-week high of $2.40. Monday, Asante provided an update on progress made on its sulphide plant at the Bibiani Gold Mine), in the republic of Ghana. Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00, and Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00 for year-to-date 2025.
Draganfly Inc (C) hit a 52-week high of $12.01. Dragonfly has been selected by the U.S. Army to supply Flex FPV drone systems. The contract includes delivery of high-performance drones and establishment of on-site manufacturing facilities at overseas U.S. Forces locations.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $69.83. The Motley Fool calls Enbridge its favourite dividend stock to buy today is Enbridge (as) Enbridge is a top Canadian energy infrastructure company that has a long history and a far-reaching network of infrastructure that has served North America for many years.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $306.96. Franco-Nevada rose 0.8% Tuesday on volume of 19,533 shares.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a 52-week high of $2.12. Monday, Gatekeeper announced a school bus video and subscriptions contract in California. Under the contract, school buses will be equipped with interior video, exterior video, AI-based passenger counters, and wirelessly connected Mobile Data Collectors enabling Live View Wireless and video management.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $156.30. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a 52-week high of $34.20. Kinross rose 2.5% Tuesday, on volume of 746,259 shares.
Midland Exploration Inc. (V) hit a 52-week high of 56 cents. Midland, in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone with copper, gold, and rare earth elements (REE) in the Labrador Trough. For many years, a reconnaissance program conducted under the Strategic Alliance in Nunavik, Quebec, has focused, within the area of interest, on the central part of the Labrador Trough, identified as prospective for the discovery of economic copper mineralization.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a 52-week high of $8.10. Mako announced Tuesday the entering into of a binding term sheet with Sailfish Royalty Corp. to acquire the Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, through the acquisition of 100% of Mt. Hamilton LLC, the direct owner of the Mt. Hamilton Project, through a series of transactions.
McEwen Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $23.83 Tuesday. McEwen Tuesday announced that its Los Azules copper project in San Juan Province has been approved to participate in Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a 52-week high of $4.57. Kraken announced Tuesday that, following its acquisition of 3D at Depth on April 1, 2025 , the 3D at Depth brand and company name have changed to Kraken Robotics. Clients can now access Kraken's full suite of marine
technology products and services-from synthetic aperture sonar and subsea batteries to LiDAR solutions and sub-bottom imaging.
Prime Mining Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.43. Prime announced Tuesday that the Company's securityholders have approved the plan of arrangement with Torex Gold Resources Inc. whereby Torex will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (V) hit a 52-week high of 56 cents. Purepoint Tuesday announced the launch of its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Tabbernor Project, located on the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The 1,500-metre program will test five drill targets distributed across two of the three high-priority areas defined within a 60-kilometre-long corridor of graphitic conductors. These targets were identified following extensive geophysical and structural interpretation work
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a 52-week high of $234.06. Agnico Eagle today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, October 29, after normal trading hours.
Asante Gold Corporation (V) hit a 52-week high of $2.40. Monday, Asante provided an update on progress made on its sulphide plant at the Bibiani Gold Mine), in the republic of Ghana. Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00, and Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00 for year-to-date 2025.
Draganfly Inc (C) hit a 52-week high of $12.01. Dragonfly has been selected by the U.S. Army to supply Flex FPV drone systems. The contract includes delivery of high-performance drones and establishment of on-site manufacturing facilities at overseas U.S. Forces locations.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $69.83. The Motley Fool calls Enbridge its favourite dividend stock to buy today is Enbridge (as) Enbridge is a top Canadian energy infrastructure company that has a long history and a far-reaching network of infrastructure that has served North America for many years.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $306.96. Franco-Nevada rose 0.8% Tuesday on volume of 19,533 shares.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a 52-week high of $2.12. Monday, Gatekeeper announced a school bus video and subscriptions contract in California. Under the contract, school buses will be equipped with interior video, exterior video, AI-based passenger counters, and wirelessly connected Mobile Data Collectors enabling Live View Wireless and video management.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $156.30. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a 52-week high of $34.20. Kinross rose 2.5% Tuesday, on volume of 746,259 shares.
Midland Exploration Inc. (V) hit a 52-week high of 56 cents. Midland, in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone with copper, gold, and rare earth elements (REE) in the Labrador Trough. For many years, a reconnaissance program conducted under the Strategic Alliance in Nunavik, Quebec, has focused, within the area of interest, on the central part of the Labrador Trough, identified as prospective for the discovery of economic copper mineralization.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a 52-week high of $8.10. Mako announced Tuesday the entering into of a binding term sheet with Sailfish Royalty Corp. to acquire the Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, through the acquisition of 100% of Mt. Hamilton LLC, the direct owner of the Mt. Hamilton Project, through a series of transactions.
McEwen Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $23.83 Tuesday. McEwen Tuesday announced that its Los Azules copper project in San Juan Province has been approved to participate in Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a 52-week high of $4.57. Kraken announced Tuesday that, following its acquisition of 3D at Depth on April 1, 2025 , the 3D at Depth brand and company name have changed to Kraken Robotics. Clients can now access Kraken's full suite of marine
technology products and services-from synthetic aperture sonar and subsea batteries to LiDAR solutions and sub-bottom imaging.
Prime Mining Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.43. Prime announced Tuesday that the Company's securityholders have approved the plan of arrangement with Torex Gold Resources Inc. whereby Torex will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (V) hit a 52-week high of 56 cents. Purepoint Tuesday announced the launch of its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Tabbernor Project, located on the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The 1,500-metre program will test five drill targets distributed across two of the three high-priority areas defined within a 60-kilometre-long corridor of graphitic conductors. These targets were identified following extensive geophysical and structural interpretation work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment