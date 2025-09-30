$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nando Sigona

Nando Sigona


2025-09-30 03:12:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into International Migration and Superdiversity, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles Activity

Nando Sigona is the author of Undocumented migration (with Roberto G. Gonzales, Martha Franco and Anna Papoutsi, Polity, 2019), Unravelling Europe's 'migration crisis' (with Heaven Crawley, Franck Duvell, Katharine Jones, and Simon McMahon, Policy Press 2018), Sans Papiers: The social and economic lives of young undocumented migrants (with Alice Bloch and Roger Zetter, Pluto Press, 2014) and editor of Becoming Adult on the Move (Palgrave 2023), The Oxford Handbook of Superdiversity (2022), Within and beyond citizenship (with Roberto G. Gonzales, Routledge 2017), and The Oxford Handbook of Refugee and Forced Migration Studies (with Elena Fiddian Qasmiyeh, Gil Loescher and Katy Long, Oxford University Press, 2014). He is also one of the founding editors of Migration Studies, an international peer-reviewed journal by Oxford University Press, and editor of Bristol University Press's Global Migration and Social Change book series.
Nando is the co-host of Who do we think we are? Podcast series on migration and citizenship:

Experience
  • 2019–present Full Professor, University of Birmingham
  • 2017–2019 Reader, University of Birmingham
  • 2015–2017 Senior lecturer, University of Birmingham
  • 2013–2015 Birmingham Fellow, University of Birmingham
  • 2008–2013 Senior Research Officer, University of Oxford
  • 2002–2009 Research Fellow, Oxford Brookes University
Education
  • 2009 Oxford Brookes University, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN30092025000199003603ID1110132568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search