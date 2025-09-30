Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into International Migration and Superdiversity, University of Birmingham

Nando Sigona is the author of Undocumented migration (with Roberto G. Gonzales, Martha Franco and Anna Papoutsi, Polity, 2019), Unravelling Europe's 'migration crisis' (with Heaven Crawley, Franck Duvell, Katharine Jones, and Simon McMahon, Policy Press 2018), Sans Papiers: The social and economic lives of young undocumented migrants (with Alice Bloch and Roger Zetter, Pluto Press, 2014) and editor of Becoming Adult on the Move (Palgrave 2023), The Oxford Handbook of Superdiversity (2022), Within and beyond citizenship (with Roberto G. Gonzales, Routledge 2017), and The Oxford Handbook of Refugee and Forced Migration Studies (with Elena Fiddian Qasmiyeh, Gil Loescher and Katy Long, Oxford University Press, 2014). He is also one of the founding editors of Migration Studies, an international peer-reviewed journal by Oxford University Press, and editor of Bristol University Press's Global Migration and Social Change book series.

Nando is the co-host of Who do we think we are? Podcast series on migration and citizenship:



2019–present Full Professor, University of Birmingham

2017–2019 Reader, University of Birmingham

2015–2017 Senior lecturer, University of Birmingham

2013–2015 Birmingham Fellow, University of Birmingham

2008–2013 Senior Research Officer, University of Oxford 2002–2009 Research Fellow, Oxford Brookes University

2009 Oxford Brookes University, PhD

