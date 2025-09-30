Nando Sigona
-
Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into International Migration and Superdiversity,
University of Birmingham
Nando Sigona is the author of Undocumented migration (with Roberto G. Gonzales, Martha Franco and Anna Papoutsi, Polity, 2019), Unravelling Europe's 'migration crisis' (with Heaven Crawley, Franck Duvell, Katharine Jones, and Simon McMahon, Policy Press 2018), Sans Papiers: The social and economic lives of young undocumented migrants (with Alice Bloch and Roger Zetter, Pluto Press, 2014) and editor of Becoming Adult on the Move (Palgrave 2023), The Oxford Handbook of Superdiversity (2022), Within and beyond citizenship (with Roberto G. Gonzales, Routledge 2017), and The Oxford Handbook of Refugee and Forced Migration Studies (with Elena Fiddian Qasmiyeh, Gil Loescher and Katy Long, Oxford University Press, 2014). He is also one of the founding editors of Migration Studies, an international peer-reviewed journal by Oxford University Press, and editor of Bristol University Press's Global Migration and Social Change book series.
Nando is the co-host of Who do we think we are? Podcast series on migration and citizenship:
-
2019–present
Full Professor, University of Birmingham
2017–2019
Reader, University of Birmingham
2015–2017
Senior lecturer, University of Birmingham
2013–2015
Birmingham Fellow, University of Birmingham
2008–2013
Senior Research Officer, University of Oxford
2002–2009
Research Fellow, Oxford Brookes University
-
2009
Oxford Brookes University, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment