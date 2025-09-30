EMRC: Clearance Requirement For Property Transfers Marks Landmark Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Tuesday said the legislative provision in Article 21(d) of the 2025 Public Electricity Law, which requires a clearance certificate for electricity consumption before transferring property ownership, represents a landmark reform aimed at safeguarding rights, ensuring fairness, and enhancing transparency in real estate transactions.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the EMRC said the measure provides a clear legal framework that prevents undisclosed financial obligations from being passed on to the new owner while enabling sellers to settle their dues in a documented and lawful manner. This, it added, strengthens fair practices in both real estate and utility dealings.The EMRC said the application of the clearance requirement, which takes effect at the beginning of October, falls under a broader strategy to simplify procedures and facilitate services for subscribers.In this context, the commission, in coordination with distribution companies, has launched a fully digital service that allows customers to obtain clearance certificates via electricity companies' websites through quick and streamlined steps.The service is designed to make property transfer procedures safer and clearer, reduce reliance on paperwork or multiple visits, and maintain compliance with applicable legal frameworks.The commission also introduced an optional service for those seeking comprehensive clearance, which includes an on-site inspection to verify the integrity of meters and technical equipment before completing the ownership transfer.It stressed that the inspection is entirely optional and urged subscribers to request it at least three working days before the transaction to avoid delays, giving them reassurance on technical matters without imposing obligations or complications.The EMRC said the system operates within a clear legal and regulatory framework that ensures fairness and protects the rights of all parties. It reaffirmed its commitment to improving customer experience, increasing transparency and efficiency in property transfer procedures, and strengthening Jordan's standing as a model for legislative and regulatory reform.The commission said it will continue monitoring the application of Article 21(d), while refining service mechanisms in line with best international practices and engaging stakeholders and experts in proposed improvements to further bolster trust and balance in implementation.