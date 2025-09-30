Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Abbvie, Xcovery, Sanofi, Neoimmune Tech, Merck Kgaa And Pfizer, Mirati Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies in the market include - Merck, AbbVie, Xcovery, Sanofi, NeoImmune Tech, Merck KGaA and Pfizer, Mirati Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, EMD Serono, Incyte Corporation, Eisai Inc., Parexel, and others.

DelveInsight's "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:



The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market size was valued ~USD 30 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Huons expanded its drug portfolio by adding a targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is enhancing its drug development pipeline through open innovation. The company announced an agreement with Therapex to in-license TRX-211, a preclinical NSCLC-targeted anticancer candidate, at Huons' Dong-Am Research Center. Under the deal, Huons will lead clinical trial development for TRX-211 and holds the option to acquire global rights in the future. TRX-211 is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed for EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutant NSCLC. Therapex shared preclinical data demonstrating the drug's improved efficacy and selectivity at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024.

In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced Phase 3 MARIPOSA study results showing that RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) combined with LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared to osimertinib. This head-to-head trial in first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 19 deletions or L858R mutations revealed a median OS exceeding one year beyond the three-year median seen with osimertinib, and the median OS has not yet been reached. This marks the first study demonstrating a statistically significant, clinically meaningful OS benefit over osimertinib.

In February 2025, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE American: MAIA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in targeted cancer immunotherapies, has shared encouraging updated results from its key Phase 2 THIO-101 trial. This study is assessing its main drug candidate, THIO, given sequentially with Regeneron's immune checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab (Libtayo®), in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed two or more previous standard therapies.

In January 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to Dizal's new drug application (NDA) for Sunvozertinib, intended for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In December 2024, The FDA awarded breakthrough therapy designation to sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870/SKB264) for treating patients with advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In December 2024, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) shared the results from the Phase 3 POD1UM-304 trial of retifanlimab (Zynyz®), a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1), in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for treating adults with previously untreated non-squamous and squamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without a driver mutation. These findings were presented today in a mini oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Congress 2024, held in Singapore and virtually.

In December 2024, Nuvation Bio Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet oncology needs, announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for taletrectinib. This investigational next-generation ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) is being assessed for the treatment of advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of prior treatment history.

In December 2024, Merus N.V. announced that the FDA has approved BIZENGRI® (zenocutuzumab-zbco), the first and only treatment for adults with advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a neuregulin 1 (NRG1) gene fusion, following disease progression after prior systemic therapy.

In November 2024, AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (osimertinib) has received a positive recommendation for approval in the European Union (EU) for treating adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This approval applies to patients whose tumors exhibit epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations and whose disease has remained stable during or after platinum-based chemoradiation therapy (CRT).

The market size for PD-L1 expressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the 7MM is projected to reach approximately USD 15,000 million by 2024 , surpassing EGFR and KRAS.

In 2024, the estimated market size for EGFR-mutated NSCLC in the US was approximately USD 2,900 million , with anticipated growth driven by emerging therapies and label expansions of existing treatments.

In 2024, the United States recorded around 204,800 new cases of NSCLC, with approximately 115,500 cases in men and 89,300 in women.

In 2024, NSCLC was more prevalent among individuals aged 65 years and older compared to those under 65, with approximately 140,000 cases reported in this age group in the US.

Currently, ALECENSA and ALUNBRIG are the preferred first-line ALK TKIs, with ALECENSA being significantly more widely used and leading the ALK market. Before their introduction, XALKORI was the primary first-line treatment for ALK-positive patients.

Key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Telisotuzumab Vedotin, Ensartinib (X-396), SAR408701, Hyleukin-7 (NT-I7;Efineptakin Alfa), Avelumab (Bavencio), Sitravatinib, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DS-1062a, Durvalumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy (SG), Pembrolizumab, Domvanalimab, ONO-4538, M7824, Retifanlimab, Lenvatinib, and others The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market dynamics.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of cases. It grows and spreads more slowly than small cell lung cancer and includes subtypes like adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Treatment depends on the stage and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck

Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

Ensartinib (X-396): Xcovery

SAR408701: Sanofi

Hyleukin-7 (NT-I7;Efineptakin Alfa): NeoImmune Tech

Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer

Sitravatinib: Mirati Therapeutics

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: AstraZeneca

DS-1062a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Durvalumab: Parexel

Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy (SG): Gilead Sciences

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Domvanalimab: Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

ONO-4538: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

M7824: EMD Serono

Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation Lenvatinib: Eisai Inc.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers



Premium-price targeted agents with better clinical profile and expansion of therapies in the first-line expected to drive the growth of NSCLC market The development of therapies targeting specific mutations are expected to dominate the upcoming market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

Potential for premium pricing of emerging therapies by showing an edge over current therapies Uptake of potential emerging therapies with better clinical profile, specificity towards mutations occurs in NSCLC and therapies to overcome resistance expected to be fast

Scope of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7 MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

9. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

16. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

17. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Appendix

18. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

