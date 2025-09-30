Barca, PSG Hit By Injuries Ahead Of Champions League Showdown

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

MADRID: FC Barcelona faces Champions League holder Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in arguably the most interesting game of the round.

The meeting sees former Barca coach and player Luis Enrique return to Barcelona, to play the side that moved to the top of La Liga for the first time this season following a 2-1 win at home over Real Sociedad.

The game will be affected by the absences in each side, because although Lamine Yamal looks set to start for Barca after his instant impact from the bench on Sunday, Barca is without Gavi, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez and first choice goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, although Alejandro Balde could be available at left back after almost a month out.

PSG is missing recent Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, along with Marquinhos and Desire Doue, while Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are both doubts.

Ferran Torres looks likely to return for Barca after starting on the bench at the weekend, while Eric Garcia should also be back in defense.

Villarreal is also at home, with a difficult tie against Juventus, with Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia likely to bring Tajon Buchanan, Dani Parejo and Tani Oluwaseyi back into his starting 11 for the game.

Villarreal's 1-0 win at home to Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday showed the depth of talent available to Marcelino despite injuries to Ayoze Perez and Gerard Moreno.

Athletic has to deal with an ever-lengthening injury list for its visit to play Borussia Dortmund.

Spain winger Nico Williams could make the squad after picking up a groin injury during the last international break, but Benat Prados is out for the season with a knee injury.

Alex Berenguer is sidelined with an injury to his big toe and midfielder Mikel Vesga joined the list on Saturday with what looked like a groin strain, limiting the options of Ernesto Valverde to freshen up his starting 11 after Saturday's narrow defeat.

