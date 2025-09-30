Cicero & Bernay Marks 20 Years With An Identity Built For Tomorrow

Cicero & Bernay (C&B), a communication advisory redefining how brands connect strategy, design, and digital intelligence, celebrates 20 years with a renewed role built for today's fast-changing business environment.

This evolution goes beyond a new look. It establishes C&B as a partner where facts create foresight, and creativity turns it into influence. With every discipline connected under one approach, the consultancy moves forward as: Empowered by Facts.

Ahmad Itani, CEO and Founder of C&B, said,“Our new identity is a declaration of who we are today. For years, we let the facts speak. Now, they give us the perspective to look ahead and act as true strategic advisors. We guide when it matters most, giving clients the freedom to focus on ambition while knowing we see the bigger picture.”

For 20 years, C&B has earned the trust of partners across 35 markets, achieving measurable outcomes and cultivating relationships that last decades. Its work consistently translates visibility into influence-understood, trusted, and sustained.

Itani added,“Our strength lies in recognising where communication is headed and helping brands move with it. Technology and innovation open new possibilities, but it's how we apply them that makes the difference.”

Tariq Al Sharabi, Managing Director of C&B, noted,“This next phase is about momentum and a clear course for the future. As advisors, we bring together scale and cultural fluency, speed and substance, technology and human care. What defines us is not just what we deliver, but how closely we stand beside our clients.”

Founded in 2005, C&B has always balanced global insight with local fluency across industries, including government, real estate, finance, automotive, retail, and more. Today, the advisory is doubling down on evidence-based tools and exploring new approaches to narrative design.

Through its annual ESG Report, which has engaged leaders across the GCC and advanced regional dialogue on responsible business, C&B continues to prepare organisations for what lies ahead and to reinforce governance with confidence.

Permalink