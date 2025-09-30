Carnegie Mellon University In Qatar And Golub Capital Partner To Launch The Inaugural Golub Capital Middle East Business...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (“CMU-Q”) announced its partnership with Golub Capital, a leading private credit manager, in support of The Golub Capital Middle East Business and Finance Symposium.

“Some of the most meaningful breakthroughs happen when academic research and industry expertise connect. This symposium is designed to be that bridge, creating a unique forum for professionals and scholars to exchange ideas, tackle complex challenges in finance, and shape the future of business,” said Michael Trick, Dean, CMU-Q.“We are delighted to partner with Golub Capital to bring this collaborative opportunity to the region.”

The symposium will take place in January 2026 and convene hundreds of regional academics, industry leaders and policymakers for focused discussions on Islamic investing principles, contemporary economic challenges, strategic management and organizational practices impacting the region.

“Our partnership with CMU-Q will help convene Middle East leaders across industries to discuss critical topics for the region,” said Lawrence Golub, CEO of Golub Capital.“We are proud to reinforce Golub Capital's commitment to the region and we are optimistic that the intellectual capital of the symposium will drive positive impact.”

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced private credit manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of July 1, 2025, Golub Capital had over 1,000 employees and over $80 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit golubcapital .

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For 125 years, Carnegie Mellon University has forged a path of innovation and collaboration. A private and top-ranked university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional campus borders to have a transformative, global impact.

In 2004, CMU and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East. Today, more than 450 students pursue undergraduate degrees in the growing fields of artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact of our graduates. They work at top organizations and innovative startups. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.

