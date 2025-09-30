USD/MXN Monthly Forecast: October 2025 (Chart)
- The US dollar has fallen a bit against the Mexican peso during the month of October, but it is worth noting that the US dollar is starting to fight back against multiple currencies, so the Mexican peso may struggle a bit to continue to gain against the US dollar. Keep in mind that this is a little bit different of a currency pair, mainly due to the fact that the better the United States does, the better that the Mexican peso will do.
The technical analysis for this pair is relatively negative, but you have to keep in mind that the 50 Day EMA still has not crossed below the 200 Day EMA, which currently sits at roughly 19 MXN. If the market were to see the so-called“death cross”, when the 50 Day EMA crosses below the 200 Day EMA, then it gives even longer-term traders the signal to stay short.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAt this point, it still looks like a market that is likely to see a lot of resistance above, so rallies at this point in time will more likely than not continue to see downward pressure on them. In other words, we may get a little bit of a bounce but this pair should see plenty of sellers, and it's not until we break above the 19 MXN level that the overall trend changes.Ready to trade our monthly forecast ? We've made a list of the best forex brokers in Mexico worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment