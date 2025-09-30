Pharma Tariffs Could Trigger Swiss Recession, Warns Economist

MENAFN - Swissinfo) US tariffs on pharmaceutical products could lead to a recession in Switzerland, but their impact remains difficult to calculate until more is known about Donald Trump's intentions, according to a Zurich economics professor. This content was published on September 30, 2025 - 14:44 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Friday, the US president said he wanted to apply“100%” tariffs on“branded or patented” pharmaceutical products from October 1,“unless a company BUILDS its pharmaceutical factory in America,” he wrote in a message posted on his Truth Social platform.

“Many details are unclear,” said Hans Gersbach, professor of economics and co-director of the Center for Economic Research at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich, in an interview with AFP.

