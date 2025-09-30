403
Dukhan Bank Unveils A New Package Of Benefits For Elite Visa Infinite Credit Card Holders
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank has unveiled a new and advanced package of benefits for its Visa Infinite credit card, a top-tier credit card.
The initiative aligns with the bank's ongoing efforts to cater to the needs of its customers, particularly high-income Qatari citizens and residents. The Dukhan Bank Visa Infinite credit card unlocks a world of exclusive privileges, carefully designed to meet its customers' aspirations and daily and entertainment needs.
Among the most prominent services offered by the card is valet parking for a nominal fee of only QR1, offering convenience and time savings. To enhance the entertainment experience, customers also enjoy a 'buy one, get one free' offer at Novo Cinemas.
For those seeking to rejuvenate and maintain a healthy lifestyle, cardholders can enjoy exclusive discounts on health and sports club memberships at several top clubs, including Orangetheory, F45, FS8, and Fitness Hub 1969. Additionally, new customers receive 15,000 DAwards points as a welcome gift, redeemable for 15,000 Avios. This is in addition to the concierge service and numerous privileges Visa offers for travel, dining, and lifestyle experiences.
Talal Ahmed al-Khaja, Chief Marketing & Communications officer at Dukhan Bank, said:“We are delighted to unveil new benefits for the Visa Infinite credit card, providing our valued cardholders with an exceptional experience in their everyday transactions. This enhancement is a testament to our continuous commitment to offering the most competitive and comprehensive financial solutions, delivering added value to our clientele.
“We remain dedicated to innovation and will continue to expand our diverse portfolio of rewards, catering to the discerning needs of our customers who seek the best and most distinctive services. We extend our sincere appreciation for their trust and loyalty, and for choosing Dukhan Bank as their favourite banking choice in Qatar.”
Shashank Singh, Visa VP and general manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“We are committed to delivering rewarding payment experiences for the premium segment of our partner banks, including Dukhan Bank. With the Visa Infinite credit card, cardholders can enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits, both at home and abroad, with the peace of mind that comes from Visa's industry-leading security and global acceptance at over 150mn merchant locations.
“As Qatar works to position itself as a global wealth and investment hub, we are proud to support this vision by empowering premium customers with world-class payment solutions that meet their evolving payment needs and enhance their lifestyle.”
The initiative reflects Dukhan Bank's ongoing commitment to developing a rewarding and enriching banking experience for its customers. This is accomplished through innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions, valuable promotional campaigns, competitive financing options, and the enhancement of its loyalty program, DAwards, with new partnerships. Importantly, Dukhan Bank provides a comprehensive suite of credit cards that meet the highest security standards, comply with Shariah principles, and offer seamless integration with various digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
For more information, customers can visit dukhanbank or call the contact centre on 800 8555. They can also ask the bank's virtual assistant 'Rashid' on the website, mobile app, or via WhatsApp on 44100888.
