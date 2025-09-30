Full Renewal Of The Board Of Directors Election Of Dr. Markus Cappel As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

Nantes, September 30, 2025, 7:30 p.m. CET – OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemonic: OSE) held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris and welcomed the participation of shareholders in this key moment for the company's future. The shareholders who voted on the resolutions represented approximately 56% of OSE's share capital and more than 62% of the voting rights.

During this General Meeting, shareholders notably voted in favor of t he appointment of the following directors:



Caroline Mary, as representative of employee shareholders. Pascale Briand, Markus Cappel, Jonathan Cool, Marc Le Bozec, Shihong Nicolaou

and Alexis Peyroles.

Following the General Meeting, the new Board of Directors held its first meeting and elected Dr. Markus Cappel as Chairman .

"I am truly honored and enthusiastic to join OSE Immunotherapeutics' Board of Directors as Chairman. I look forward to working closely with the new Board and the talented OSE team to advance their promising pipeline and bring exciting, novel medicines to patients in need," said Dr. Markus Cappel, Chairman of the Board.

“The excitement around OSE Immunotherapeutics stems from its strong pipeline of innovative, first-in-class drug candidates, its positive clinical trial results, and its ability to forge strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical leaders, all of which position the company as a key player in the evolving landscape of immunotherapy.”

OSE Immunotherapeutics extends its deepest gratitude to the outgoing members of the Board of Directors for their dedicated service. The Company is profoundly thankful for their time, expertise, and invaluable contributions and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

The Board confirms its confidence in OSE's employees and their commitment to continuing the development of novel medicines.

Biographical highlights on Dr. Markus Cappel:

Dr. Markus Cappel has over thirty years of experience in the biotechnology sector. He is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial spirit and for his outstanding achievements.

As Chief Business Officer of ChemoCentryx, he led product development and key initiatives supporting the commercialization of TAVNEOS® across seven market countries. He also led multi-party negotiations with major pharmaceutical companies, securing agreements that preserved commercial rights and development control in the United States.

He played a pivotal role in the acquisition of ChemoCentryx by Amgen for $4 billion, representing a 116% premium, after having raised $435 million at the IPO, $138 million through private equity fundraising, and over $250 million in non-dilutive financing.

Prior to ChemoCentryx, Dr. Cappel served as Vice-President of Business Development at Advanced Inhalation Research (AIR), where he negotiated an exclusive agreement with Eli Lilly and built a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline, securing an upfront payment of $125 million.

Dr. Cappel holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from J.W. Goethe University in Germany.



