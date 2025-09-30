Five WWE Superstars Who Levelled Up Big And Impressed In 2025

In 2025, under Triple H's leadership, WWE is showcasing a deep roster where several rising talents are making significant strides toward the main event. These superstars have demonstrated remarkable improvement in their overall performance this year.

WWE in 2025 is operating with one of the most talent-packed rosters in its history, and under Triple H's leadership, the company has been doing everything possible to showcase the depth of performers available. Established names like John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch remain consistent main-event stars, but what's been equally exciting for fans is witnessing new and rising talents improve right before their eyes.

Across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, 2025 has proven to be a year where several Superstars have made noticeable strides in their development - turning potential into reality and moving closer to main-event caliber. Here's a closer look at five performers who have significantly stepped up their game this year.

Raquel Rodriguez

Also associated with The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez has been steadily improving her in-ring presence. Towering over most of the women's division with her power and stature, she's been focusing on wrestling like a true powerhouse.

Her progress came after WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash critiqued her for“working too small.” Instead of brushing it off, Rodriguez embraced the feedback and adjusted her style. The results have been noticeable - she now wrestles with a dominant edge that aligns with her natural strengths.

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has emerged as one of WWE's top heels. Currently enjoying an impressive Intercontinental Championship reign on Raw, he stands out as someone who fans have followed his entire career from day one on the main roster - something rare in WWE. Over the years, he's been steadily improving, but 2025 marked a turning point.

Everything seems to have clicked for Mysterio, from his character work to the finer details of his matches. His ability to generate reactions every time he's in the ring has elevated him into the conversation of becoming a future main-event player - a progression few would have predicted when he first debuted.

Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu had a rapid breakout on SmackDown in 2025, cementing himself as a dynamic babyface and winning the United States Championship. His mix of size, athleticism, and charisma immediately connected with fans, leading many to believe he was destined for the main-event scene.

Unfortunately, his push stalled when WWE's creative team slowed his momentum. Still, his performance level and natural presence show that Fatu has all the tools to be a long-term star when the company decides to re-invest in him.

Lyra Valkyria

Few wrestlers have had as impactful a year as Lyra Valkyria. Moving to the main roster in 2025, she wasted no time making her mark by consistently delivering excellent matches.

Her biggest test came in a high-profile feud with Becky Lynch, which she embraced fully, proving she belongs with the division's top stars. Alongside her strong promo work and character development, Valkyria looks set to take her place as one of WWE's most important women's stars moving forward.

Solo Sikoa

2025 has been transformative for Solo Sikoa. Breaking away from Roman Reigns' shadow, he has now built a distinct identity as the leader of his own faction and even captured the United States Championship.

With more time on the microphone and more responsibility in his matches, Sikoa has displayed surprising charisma and humor, adding new dimensions to his character. He may not be the finished product yet, but his progress this year has been undeniable.