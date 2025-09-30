Berezove, Kalynivske, Olhivske, And Novoivanivka In Dnipropetrovsk Region Remain Under Ukrainian Control

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was confirmed in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform by Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces.

“The settlements of Berezove, Kalynivske, Olhivske, and Novoivanivka remain under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces,” he assured.

According to Bielskyi, Ukrainian forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region are employing a strategy of active defense.

“This military tactic involves not merely holding positions, but actively using maneuvers, strikes, counterattacks, and firepower to inflict maximum losses on the enemy and disrupt their offensive,” the spokesperson explained.

Bielskyi added that whenever threats or challenges arise from the enemy, the command of Ukraine's Defense Forces responds as swiftly as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, 176 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines on September 29, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: AFU General Staff