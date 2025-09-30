Manipur Pays Glowing Tributes To Freedom Fighter Hijam Irawat On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 30 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and a host of political leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Jana Neta Hijam Irawat on his 129th birth anniversary.

A state function was held on Tuesday at Irawat Square, Thangmeiband, in Imphal West District. A Raj Bhavan statement said that Jana Neta Hijam Irawat (Irabot) (1896–1951), widely revered as Lamyanba, was a prominent social reformer, political leader, and freedom fighter of Manipur.

He championed the cause of the poor, peasants, and workers, striving for equality and social justice throughout his life. His relentless efforts in promoting education, uplifting the downtrodden, and his revolutionary zeal for progress and prosperity of the state remain a lasting legacy, the statement said.

The Governor, on the occasion, paid floral tributes at the statue of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat. Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Congress's Lok Sabha Member from Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, along with leaders of various political parties, MLAs, and other dignitaries, paid their heartfelt respects to the leader.

Former CM Singh, in a post on his X handle, said:“Had the honour of joining the people of Manipur in observing Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day, a moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of one of our most courageous and progressive leaders.”

“The struggle he waged was not just of his time; it is a continuing call to action for us all. Let us draw inspiration from his vision to build a Manipur that is inclusive, equitable, and united in purpose. Hijam Irawat's life reminds us that transformative change is possible when one stands firm on the side of the people,” Singh added.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Affairs & Hills), Commissioners, senior officers, and other distinguished guests, also attended the observance and joined in paying homage to the great leader on his birth anniversary.

The 129th Birth Anniversary of Jananeta Hijam Irabot was also separately observed on Tuesday in Imphal, organised by the Congress and other opposition parties.

Addressing the gathering, Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh highlighted the life, struggles, and enduring relevance of Irabot's ideas in contemporary Manipur.

The Congress leader recalled Irabot's fight against feudalism, caste and ethnic discrimination, and exploitation of the poor, emphasising the continuing need for equality and social justice. He noted the freedom fighters' work in mobilising peasants, farmers, and workers for fair wages and land reforms, drawing parallels with the present-day economic hardships faced by small traders and labourers.

Singh, also an MLA, underscored Irabot's vision of unity across caste, class, and ethnic lines, his democratic spirit, and the importance of inspiring youth through education and social engagement.